A powerful storm with a possible tornado swept through Tupanciretã in Brazil, killing at least one person. Wind gusts reached 114 km/h, damaging the roofs of around 8,000 homes and leaving widespread destruction across the region.

A powerful storm, with a possible tornado, swept through Tupanciretã in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state, leaving widespread destruction behind. The severe weather brought strong winds that damaged homes and caused significant disruption across the region. Several residential areas were affected as the storm tore through the town, leaving residents to deal with extensive damage to their properties.

Wind Gusts Reach 114 Km/H

Wind speeds reportedly reached 114 km/h, ripping roofs off houses and damaging buildings across the affected areas. Around 8,000 homes are said to have suffered roof damage due to the powerful gusts. The intensity of the storm left several structures damaged, with debris scattered across affected neighbourhoods. A possible tornado is also being considered as authorities assess the nature and impact of the weather event.

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One Killed As Authorities Assess Damage

At least one person has been killed in the storm, adding to the severity of the disaster. The extent of the destruction has raised concerns about the safety of residents in the affected areas. Authorities are assessing the damage and the impact on local communities. The incident has once again highlighted the destructive potential of extreme weather events, particularly when accompanied by powerful winds. Further details about the victim and the overall damage are awaited.