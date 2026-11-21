Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the deepening India-Oman strategic partnership at the Sultanate's National Day event, highlighting maritime cooperation, trade connectivity, and the significance of the recent CEPA agreement.

India-Oman Maritime Partnership Bolstered at National Day Reception

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday represented the Government of India as the Chief Guest at the National Day Reception of the Sultanate of Oman, hosted at the Embassy of Oman in Delhi, highlighting the renewed momentum in the India-Oman Strategic Partnership and the importance of maritime cooperation between the two countries. The renewed momentum in bilateral ties follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oman in December 2025.

Sonowal highlighted two landmark milestones in the partnership: the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in June 2026 and the adoption of the Joint Vision Document on Maritime Cooperation. Addressing the gathering at the Oman Embassy, Sonowal described India and Oman as natural maritime partners, highlighting their strategic locations along major shipping routes connecting Asia, Africa and Europe. "India and Oman are natural maritime partners. Both countries occupy a strategic position along major shipping routes connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe. Oman's ports at Duqm, Sohar, and Salalah, together with India's expanding port network, can support stronger trade connectivity and a more resilient supply chain," he said.

He also acknowledged Oman's role in regional and international affairs and expressed gratitude to the Omani government and authorities for their assistance to Indian nationals, particularly Indian seafarers in distress. According to the official release, Sonowal was received by Issa Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, in the presence of senior diplomats, government officials and distinguished guests. Union Minister extended warm greetings on behalf of the Government and people of India to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Government and the friendly people of Oman, wishing the Sultanate continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Underscoring the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations, Sonowal noted that sailors and merchants had crossed the Arabian Sea for nearly five thousand years, connecting ancient Indian ports with Muscat, Sohar and Salalah. "The Arabian Sea has never separated our countries. It has always connected us," Sonowal said, adding that these centuries-old exchanges had built bonds of trust long before formal diplomatic ties were established.

Recalling his visit to Muscat in January this year to welcome INSV Kaundinya following its maiden voyage from Porbandar, Sonowal described the vessel as a living symbol of the enduring maritime, trade and people-to-people ties between India and Oman. INSV Kaundinya is inspired by a fifth-century ship depicted in the Ajanta caves and was built using traditional stitching techniques. Sonowal also underscored the importance of maritime security and praised Oman's balanced and constructive role in regional and international affairs. He reiterated India's gratitude to the Omani authorities for their consistent humanitarian assistance to Indian nationals, particularly Indian seafarers in distress.

Highlighting the people-to-people connection between the two countries, the Union Minister noted that nearly seven lakh Indians live in Oman and contribute to strengthening bilateral relations. He also commended cultural preservation initiatives, including the book "Mandvi to Muscat" and the digitisation of thousands of historical records belonging to Indian families in Oman. Emphasising the strong synergy between Oman Vision 2040 and India's Viksit Bharat 2047, Sonowal said that under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bilateral partnership stood as a model of trust, stability and cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. Concluding his address, the Union Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to the enduring friendship between the two countries, stating that shared history provided strong foundations, the sea offered a shared horizon, and mutual trust gave both nations the confidence to sail forward together.