The Delhi High Court has dismissed revision petitions from Lalu Prasad Yadav and family members, upholding charges in the IRCTC hotel leasing case, citing sufficient evidence of a criminal conspiracy during his tenure as Railway Minister.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has dismissed 14 revision petitions and upheld charges against Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and 13 other accused persons, including Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Prem Chand Gupta, and Sarla Gupta. They had challenged the order of charges passed by the Special CBI Court on October 13, 2025. Special CBI Judge had framed charges against the petitioners for offences punishable under Section 120B read with Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the revision petitions on Thursday and upheld the order on charges and said there is no infirmity in the order passed by the trial court. While rejecting the revisions, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, " This Court finds no infirmity in the impugned order dated 13.10.2025 passed by the learned Special Court. The material on record, considered in its entirety, discloses sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons, i.e. petitioners herein, for the offences for which charges have been framed against each of them."

"The impugned order does not call for any interference by this Court in exercise of its revisional jurisdiction. The impugned order dated 13.10.2025 is upheld," Justice Sharma said in the judgement. The bench said, "A conspiracy rarely unfolds in the open. It is woven through separate acts, divided among different hands, and is revealed only when the threads are seen together."

The high Court said that the material placed before this Court prima facie indicates the involvement of Lalu Prasad Yadav in the policy decisions concerning the budget hotels and the BNR Hotels at the time when the process leading to their award was underway. It is alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav, while serving as Minister of Railways, had entered into a criminal conspiracy with the Kochhar brothers of M/s Sujata Hotel Pvt. Ltd. and others.

In pursuance of the alleged conspiracy, he had abused his official position and extended undue favour to M/s Sujata Hotel, through officers of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited, New Delhi (IRCTC), in the award of contracts for sub-leasing the existing Railway Hotels, known as BNR Hotels, at Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Puri, Orissa. The CBI alleged that, in consideration for the said favour, the Kochhar brothers had sold prime land situated in Patna, Bihar, to M/s Delight Marketing Company Pvt. Ltd. (DMCPL), a company run by a close associate of Lalu Prasad Yadav, namely, Prem Chand Gupta, and his associates. The said company was subsequently taken over by members of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. It is thus alleged that the prime land situated in Patna ultimately came into the hands of Lalu‘s family for a nominal consideration. After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a detailed chargesheet. (ANI)