SHOCKING! Disturbed sleep cycle & mood struggles among top complaints received at mental health helpline

An analysis of calls received on Tele-MANAS - India's toll-free mental health helpline - has revealed that most people call for complaints related to disturbed sleep cycle, followed by sadness of mood, stress and anxiety.

The Health Ministry released fresh data on Thursday, highlighting the most common issues reported via India's toll-free mental health helpline- Tele- MANAS. According to the report, the top four complaints include sleep disturbances (14%), sadness of mood (14%), stress (11%), and anxiety (9%). Overall, less than 3% of total complaints have been identified as suicide-related cases, the report suggests. Majority of the callers on Tele-Manas helpline are male (56%) and aged 18-45 years (72%), it adds.

To enhance mental health support, India’s National Tele Mental Health Programme has unveiled the Tele MANAS App, a cutting-edge mobile platform offering comprehensive mental health resources. This digital tool provides users with access to a wealth of self-care tips, guidance on recognizing early signs of distress, and strategies to manage emotional struggles like anxiety and stress.

The app, which is part of the broader Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) initiative, allows users to connect for free with trained mental health professionals from anywhere in India, ensuring confidential support is just a tap away. With a 24x7 helpline (toll-free numbers 14416 or 1-800-891-4416), the program currently supports 20 languages and has impressively handled approximately 1.45 million calls since its inception.

Upgrade to video consultations

A significant upgrade to the service this year is the introduction of video consultations, which are aimed at enhancing the depth of care provided. Mental health professionals who take audio escalations will now be able to conduct video assessments to better understand the caller's condition, including the option of conducting a Mental State Examination (MSE) or a brief physical check. However, “it will be mandatory to take the prior consent from the caller before doing video consultations,’’ the Health Ministry clarified.

The video consultations will initially roll out in Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu, with plans to expand nationwide. Launched in 2022, Tele MANAS is designed to be a fully integrated and inclusive 24x7 tele-mental health service, addressing mental health needs across India.

As part of its efforts to expand awareness, the Health Ministry has directed states to organize mental health outreach events at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) across the country. These events will include yoga and wellness sessions aimed at reaching a broader audience and embedding mental health services within local communities.

“The community health officers are encouraged to celebrate and document the efforts towards raising mental health awareness at facility level and use social media to highlight the same,” said the Health Ministry.

