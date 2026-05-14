A 17-year-old student from Curtorim died by suicide after being distressed by the cancellation of NEET due to a paper leak. Police registered the case as unnatural death, with investigations underway into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

A 17-year-old student from Curtorim died by suicide at his residence on Wednesday, distressed over the cancellation of the NEET examination following a paper leak controversy. The incident has raised concerns about the impact of examination-related stress on young students.

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Police said the teenager, enrolled at a higher secondary school in Margao, left behind a note stating he no longer wished to appear for competitive examinations. His father, employed as a railway guard, discovered the body upon returning home. His mother and sister had left for their native village earlier in the day.

Case Registered As Unnatural Death

The student, originally from Bengaluru, hanged himself inside the residence. The Maina-Curtorim police registered the case as an unnatural death. The body has been preserved at the South Goa District Hospital mortuary for further examination.

Inspector Kapil Naik of Maina-Curtorim police station confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Authorities are examining the note and other circumstances to understand the sequence of events leading to the suicide.