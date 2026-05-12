Police in East Singhbhum detained retired Tata Steel employee Ravinder Prasad Singh after his wife, pregnant daughter, and son were killed in a brutal attack at their Agrico quarter.

A retired Tata Steel employee was detained on Monday after allegedly killing his wife, pregnant daughter, and son inside their Agrico-based quarter. Police identified the accused as 61-year-old Ravinder Prasad Singh, who had retired from service earlier this year.

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According to investigators, Ravinder Singh first attacked his wife Sarita, 55, in the kitchen while she was engaged in household chores. He then moved to the bedrooms, where his daughter Supriya, 31, and son Ravishek Kumar Singh, 30, were asleep. Supriya, who had married in November 2025, was three months pregnant. Ravishek worked with a private company.

Police Investigation Underway

Assistant Superintendent of Police Rishabh Trivedi said Singh himself dialed 100 to report the incident. When officers arrived, they found him seated on the floor, surrounded by the blood-soaked bodies. The accused was taken into custody for interrogation.

Authorities confirmed that Singh has a history of conflict with his family since his retirement in February. East Singhbhum SSP Piyush Pandey stated that the exact cause of the domestic dispute and the trigger behind the killings are being investigated.

Neighbours told police they had attempted to enter the house after receiving an alert from Ravinder Singh’s younger daughter, who lives in Delhi. However, Singh drove them away. The bodies were later sent to MGMMCH for post-mortem, while forensic teams examined the crime scene.

During questioning, Ravinder Singh reportedly claimed his mental condition was not sound and asked to be left alone. Police are reviewing his medical history to determine whether mental illness played a role in the crime.