    'Disgusting, vile, sexist...' BJP slams Congress leader Surjewala's controversial jibe at Hema Malini (WATCH)

    Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala faced controversy after making derogatory remarks about BJP leader and Mathura MP Hema Malini during an election campaign. A video of Surjewala's comments went viral on social media, leading to condemnation from BJP leaders

    Disgusting vile sexist BJP slams Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala controversial remarks against Hema Malini
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 8:14 AM IST

    Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has stirred a controversy with his comments about BJP leader and Mathura MP Hema Malini during an election campaign. A video capturing Surjewala's remarks is circulating widely on social media, prompting backlash from BJP leaders against the Congress. Surjewala reportedly made these remarks while addressing a public meeting on April 1 in support of INDI Alliance candidate K Sushil Gupta in a village in Kaithal, within the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency of Haryana.

    The BJP has condemned Surjewala's comments as inappropriate and disrespectful, particularly towards Hema Malini and women in general. Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT department, shared a video on social media showcasing Surjewala's remarks, criticizing them as sexist and derogatory. Malviya suggested that such remarks reflect poorly on the Congress party's stance towards women, branding it as "misogynistic" under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

    Malviya said, "Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking ‘rate’ of another BJP woman leader, and now this…"

    Hema Malini, an actor-turned-politician, currently serves as the Lok Sabha MP representing Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 8:16 AM IST
