    'Disgusting, unbelievable': Mithun Chakraborty attacks WB government over Sandeshkhali violence (WATCH)

    Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty has vehemently criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal government for the ongoing violence in Sandeshkhali.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    The village of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal has become the epicenter of unrest and protests as women in the area allege atrocities committed against them by top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. The situation has gained national attention, with actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty and a BJP delegation expressing strong condemnation of the reported incidents.

    Also read: Bengal horror continues: Outrage over mutilated, half-naked body of woman found in Malda (WATCH)

    Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Friday vehemently criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal government for the ongoing violence in Sandeshkhali. Expressing his dismay, Chakraborty stated, "There couldn't be a more disgusting thing than this... With women, you're playing such a kind of game? This is unbelievable... We all do politics, but this is beyond politics... This shouldn't happen... We all have the responsibility to raise our voices and to make sure that they don't have to suffer this plight."

    The unrest in Sandeshkhali began on February 8, with women in the village accusing TMC leaders, particularly Sheikh Shahjahan, a member of the local Zila Parishad, of launching a 'reign of terror' against them. The women claim that TMC men have been surveilling houses and subjecting them to days of abuse. Sheikh Shahjahan, the alleged prime culprit, is currently absconding after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attempted to raid his premises.

    Protests erupted in Sandeshkhali as women demanded immediate action to address the situation and bring the perpetrators to justice. In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a six-member committee consisting of Union Ministers and MPs. The delegation was tasked with visiting Sandeshkhali, gathering facts on the alleged incidents, and submitting a comprehensive report to BJP national president JP Nadda.

    However, the BJP delegation faced hurdles as they were stopped by the West Bengal police. The six-member team, which included leaders such as Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhowmik, Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brij Lal, raised objections to the police's conduct, claiming that they had the right to visit Sandeshkhali and investigate the situation independently.

    After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member delegation of the saffron party began a sit-in. “The BJP central team was stopped by police from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali. The police are citing prohibitory orders. We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted,” Union Minister Annapurna Devi, who is the convenor of the team, told reporters.

    "The police are very prompt in stopping us. We are union ministers and MPs, and there are certain protocols. The state police and the administration are not bothered about those protocols. Had the police shown similar promptness in arresting Shahjahan Sheikh, the situation would have been different,” Annapurna Devi added.

    Also read: 'Trinamool leader was BJP's target': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blames RSS for Sandeshkhali unrest

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 3:29 PM IST
