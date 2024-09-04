'Direct flights between India, Brunei....', PM Modi promises; discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, discussing a range of topics including trade, commercial linkages, and people-to-people exchanges.

Modi expressed his gratitude to the Sultan and the Royal Family for their warm welcome and hospitality. He conveyed greetings from 1.4 billion Indians to the people of Brunei on the 40th anniversary of their independence, noting the centuries-old cultural ties between the two nations.

He emphasized the cultural foundation of the friendship between India and Brunei and highlighted that under Sultan Bolkiah's leadership, bilateral relations have strengthened. Modi fondly recalled the Sultan's visit to India as the Chief Guest during the Republic Day celebrations in 2018, an event still remembered with pride in India.

The Prime Minister expressed his delight at visiting Brunei early in his third term and welcomed the chance to discuss future cooperation. He underscored the importance of Brunei as a key partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, viewing this partnership as a promising pathway to a brighter future for both nations.

Modi also acknowledged the substantial development in India-Brunei relations during Sultan Bolkiah's regime, highlighting the deep historical and cultural engagement between the two countries. He announced plans for the launch of a direct flight between India and Brunei, which would further strengthen ties.

During their talks, the leaders covered a wide range of topics including defense, trade and investment, food security, education, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. They agreed to explore collaboration in areas such as ICT, fintech, cyber security, new and emerging technologies, and renewable energy.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, strongly condemning terrorism in all its forms and calling on states to repudiate it. Both reaffirmed their commitment to work closely together in mutually beneficial areas to further strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

As the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Brunei on a bilateral trip, Modi was welcomed by Sultan Bolkiah and his close family members at Istana Nurul Iman, the Sultan's official residence and the seat of the Brunei government. Officials described Modi’s visit as a significant milestone in the 40-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries, which is marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X that PM Modi was warmly welcomed at Istana Nurul Iman by Sultan Bolkiah and his close family members, emphasizing Brunei's importance as a partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision.

The MEA had earlier noted that the two countries share a history, culture, and tradition spanning a millennium. Ahead of Modi’s visit, the Prime Minister had expressed his anticipation for meetings with Sultan Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to elevate the historical relationship to new heights. He also looked forward to strengthening ties with Brunei in sectors like defense, trade and investment, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

Upon arrival in Brunei, Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport as a special gesture. He visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque and inaugurated the new chancery premises of the High Commission of India, where he interacted with the Indian diaspora.

Following his visit to Brunei, Modi is scheduled to travel to Singapore later on Wednesday.

