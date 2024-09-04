'Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. The visit marks the first time an Indian head of state has visited Brunei. Following his visit to Brunei, Modi will travel to Singapore to meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah today at the Istana Nurul Iman, the latter's official residence in capital Bandar Seri Begawan, on the second day of his visit to the Southeast Asian nation. The prime minister stated in a tweet that "the talks were wide-ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations". After the meeting, delegation level talks are scheduled to take place, followed by the signing and exchange of memoranda between the two sides.

The Istana Nurul Iman Palace is the world's largest palace which boasts of 22-carat gold adornments, five swimming pools, 1,700 bedrooms, 257 bathrooms, 110 garages, and a private zoo with Bengal tigers and diverse bird species.

As a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport. Modi was accorded a warm welcome and given a guard of honour at the airport. "Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages," he said on X.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will leave for Singapore as part of his two-nation tour, followed by a lunch hosted by the Sultan. Despite the two countries having diplomatic relations for the previous 40 years, this is the first time an Indian head of state has ever visited Brunei.

Prime Minister Modi paid a visit to the famous Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Tuesday evening. Omar Ali Saifuddien III, the father of the current Sultan and the 28th Sultan of Brunei, constructed it. The Prime Minister was greeted at the mosque by members of the Indian community as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, he also inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India. In Singapore, the PM is scheduled to meet his counterpart Lawrence Wong and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He will also interact with business leaders.

