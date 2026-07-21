Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav hit out at the BJP government over the NEET paper leak row, accusing it of corruption and using force against student protestors. She urged the youth to oust the BJP through the power of their vote.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Tuesday mounted a sharp attack on the BJP-led government over the handling of protests regarding alleged NEET paper leak and other demands of students and urged the youth to "oust the BJP" through the power of the ballot.

She said the government was not keen on discussion on paper leaks and other issues plaguing the education sector. Dimple Yadav said that the opposition parties had approached the Speaker for a discussion. "It is important to understand the government's intentions here; their entire system is mired in corruption and appears to be ailing in many respects. As for the youngsters who came to protest, they wanted to highlight the systemic failure, since the government itself was unwilling to take cognisance of the issue. They came to urge the government to introduce educational reforms and address the deaths of the 20 students who committed suicide following the NEET paper leak," she said. "They also felt that the Education Minister, being responsible, should resign; instead of demanding the Minister's resignation--as the students had--the authorities rained lathis on them and tore their clothes. I believe the government's actions effectively shattered the hopes and aspirations of these young people," she added.

She said the young people want change and it can be brought about through votes. "I feel a strong message has gone out regarding how many young people desire change. I want to tell the students that change can only come through voting. In the times ahead, you should support the parties that are determined to oust the BJP," she said.

Congress Leaders Demand Resignations

Congress leaders, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera today held a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest came hours after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day with the opposition seeking discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues of the education sector amid protests in the national capital.

Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of "lathi-charge" on protestors in Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday. (ANI)