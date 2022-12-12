Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dimple Yadav takes oath as Mainpuri MP; touches Sonia Gandhi's feet for blessings

    Dimple Yadav, who came to take oath as a Member of Parliament, was accompanied by her husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Dimple Yadav defeated BJP candidate Raghuraj Shakya by 2,88,461 votes.

    Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav on Monday (December 12) took oath as MP after winning the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin.

    The oath taking ceremony was administered by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla . After taking the oath, Dimple took the blessings of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi by touching her feet.

    Dimple Yadav, who came to take oath as a Member of Parliament, was accompanied by her husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Dimple Yadav defeated BJP candidate Raghuraj Shakya by 2,88,461 votes.

    After her victory, Dimple Yadav said, "Thanks to the people of Mainpuri and all those people who have supported us. The people of Mainpuri have created history. This victory is Netaji's victory and our victory as a tribute to Netaji. It is devoted to him."

    The biggest change in the Mainpuri by-election was that Dimple Yadav got a big lead in Shivpal Yadav's constituency, Jaswant Nagar Vidhansabha. Dimple got the maximum number of votes.

    Mainpuri recorded a 54.37 percent vote. Let me tell you, apart from Janata Dal United, Lok Dal has also announced to support Dimple Yadav in this election.

