    Nirbhaya Fund misuse: NCP demands immediate removal of vehicles used for Shinde camp security

    The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) attacked the Shinde-led Maharashtra government, asking if the security of the ruling MLAs, and MPs were more important than women's safety. 

    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    Some of the vehicles procured by Mumbai Police earlier this year through the Nirbhaya Fund to deal with crimes related to women are being utilised to provide Y-plus security to Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Following a few reports, nearly 40 vehicles have been diverted under the Nirbhaya Fund to escort Shinde group MLAs and MPs. 

    Earlier in the year, the Mumbai police procured 220 Boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar motorbikes, and 200 Activa two-wheelers with Rs 30 crore corpus the department received under the Nirbhaya fund. 

    Reacting to the news, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has demanded that the Maharashtra DGP immediately withdraw vehicles procured with funds from the Nirbhaya fund. The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP attacked the Shinde-led government, asking if the security of the ruling MPs was more important than women's safety.

    Since 2013, the Centres have granted the Nirbhaya Fund to state governments to undertake programmes related to women's protection. "The cars were purchased in June and handed to all 97 police stations, cyber, traffic, and coastal police unite in July," the official said.

    He added, "Of these vehicles, 47 Boleros were requisitioned from several police stations by the Mumbai Police Motor Transport Department in response to an order from the state police's VIP Security section stating that they are required for use as an escort vehicle for MPs and MLAs of the Shinde faction to provide Y-Plus security cover."

    However, he continued, 17 of the vehicles utilised for the MPs' security were returned to police stations once the requirement was fulfilled. 

    NCP President of the Maharashtra unit Jayant Patil said that the Nirbhaya Fund was established by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to protect women. "It's shocking that cars purchased to help the police to carry out their duties of protecting women are being used to protect the breakaway MLAs."

    "On the one hand, the chief minister claims to have the people's backing, while on the other side, each breakaway MLA and MP is given Y-plus category security, which includes five policemen," he added.

    Patil demanded that the vehicles be returned to their respective police stations, claiming that women's safety was more important than the safety of the rebel politicians.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 3:06 PM IST
