Following the murder of Suvendu Adhikari's PA, BJP's Dilip Ghosh condemned the attack, citing law and order concerns. The TMC also condemned the killing and other post-poll violence, demanding a CBI probe into the incidents in West Bengal.

BJP Leader Condemns Attack on Adhikari's Aide

Dilip Ghosh, who is the BJP MLA-elect from the Kharagpur Sadar constituency in West Bengal, on Thursday condemned the attack carried out on the personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, claiming that law and order in the state remains a concern despite the BJP's electoral gains. Talking to reporters, Ghosh said incidents of violence and political intimidation must be stopped immediately and urged the police to take strict action against those involved.

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"An attack has been carried out on his (Suvendu Adhikari's) personal assistant. The incidents that are happening must stop. BJP has come to power, but the power has not yet come into our hands. The police should take action. The antisocial elements must be stopped," he said. He further alleged that internal conflicts within the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) were contributing to instability on the ground, while BJP workers were being targeted. "The fight is happening between TMC factions, and BJP workers are being oppressed," Ghosh added.

Meanwhile, the car of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra was taken from the spot where he was shot dead near Madhyamgram last night. His remarks come after Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Chandra, on Wednesday, was allegedly shot at and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

TMC Demands CBI Probe

In a statement on X, the TMC demanded swift action and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. The TMC said, "We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force."

It further said, "We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy, and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest."

Soon after, Suvendu Adhikari reached the hospital in Madhyamgram.

BJP's Landslide Victory in Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari is a candidate in the race for the CM post after the BJP secured a landslide victory in West Bengal. Repeating Nandigram of 2021, Suvendu Adhikari had defeated the outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

The BJP, which scored a spectacular victory in the Bengal assembly polls by winning 207 seats, is going ahead with its plans for government formation. It will be the first BJP government in Bengal. Whereas the TMC was able to secure just 80 seats, ending their 15-year rule in the State. (ANI)