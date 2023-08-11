'Dil main milti hai, dukaan main nahi...' BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' catchphrase

Mocking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat ki dukaan" (shop of love) remark, the BJP issues a video on Friday, stating that "Mohabbat dil mein milti hai, dukaan mein nahi" (love is discovered in the heart, not in a shop).

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' catchphrase, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday unveiled a video that not only lampoons the Congress leader but also underscores the achievements of the NDA government.

In a 2.55-minute video shared on the party's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the BJP wrote:

"Mohabbat dil mein milti hai, dukaan mein nahi,

Ye toh kamai jati hain, kahin bikti nahi.

Yeh toh dil mein rehti hai, dukaan mein nahin"

Translation:

"Love is found in the heart, it is not earned in a shop"

It has to be earned, and not sold anywhere.

It resides in the heart, not in a shop"

The video prominently features a segment from PM Modi's address in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion debate on Thursday. The motion was initiated by the Congress and found support from members of the INDIA alliance. Following an extensive three-day discourse involving representatives from both ruling and opposition factions, the no-confidence motion was ultimately defeated in the Lok Sabha on the same day.

During his response to the no-confidence motion, PM Modi launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. He vehemently rebuked Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat ki dukaan" slogan, asserting that it is, in reality, a store of plunder and a market for falsehoods. PM Modi underscored, "People of the country are saying, 'Ye hai loot ki dukan, jhooth ka bazaar' (This is a shop of loot and market of lies)."

In addition to scrutinizing the slogan, PM Modi took a humorous swipe at the multiple "relaunches" of Rahul Gandhi's image. He quipped, "Just yesterday, someone was talking about speaking 'from the heart.' Their affection for 'Modi' is so profound that they even encounter me in their dreams. I can comprehend the challenges faced by Congress; they have been relaunching a failed product repeatedly. Unfortunately, each attempt at a launch falls flat."