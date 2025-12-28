Congress MP Imran Masood has criticised fellow party member Digvijaya Singh's recent tweet about PM Modi, calling it an act of "sycophancy." Masood said he saw nothing positive in the post and that no controversy was needed over the remarks.

'Act of sycophancy': Imran Masood on Digvijaya's tweet

Reacting to Congress MP Digvijaya Singh's recent tweet, Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday said that he viewed the incident as an act of "sycophancy" and did not find anything positive in it. He further added that there was no need to create so much controversy over these remarks.

Speaking to ANI, "What I saw and understood was that it was an act of sycophancy. I understood how much support and encouragement sycophancy receives there... I didn't see anything positive in it. He further added that Digvijaya Singh has consistently opposed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Digvijay Singh is a staunch opponent of the RSS. That's all I know; there's no need to create so much controversy over this," he said.

Digvijaya Singh's tweet on PM Modi

This comes after Digvijaya Singh shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s, found on social question-and-answer website Quora, showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani at an event in Gujarat.

In a post shared on X, Singh noted that individuals who once worked at the grassroots level could rise through the organisational hierarchy to become Chief Minister and eventually Prime Minister. He described this as the "power of organisation", while tagging senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, PM Modi, and the official handles of the Congress. "I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read.

'Congress is united': Digvijaya Singh

Earlier today, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh clarified that the party is united and alleged that the BJP was attempting to sow discord within the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Speaking to ANI, Digvijaya Singh said, "There is no difference in ideology. We (Congress) are all united, and this Nehru-Gandhi family is a family in which two people have been martyred. I strongly condemn the BJP's attempts to sow discord within this family." "Rahul Gandhi has started this initiative (strengthening the organisation) from the district level and below. The process for that is underway. It will be completed soon," he added. (ANI)