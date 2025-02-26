Digital arrest scam: Fake ED officer defrauds Odisha University VC of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway

Berhampur University Vice Chancellor Geetanjali Dash fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 14 lakh to a scammer posing as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, police reported on Tuesday. On February 12, Dash received a call from an individual claiming to be an ED official, who falsely accused her of being linked to a case involving crores of rupees deposited in a bank account under her name.

The fraudster then informed her that she was under "digital arrest" and demanded Rs 14 lakh for her release. Believing the claim, she transferred the amount to the account provided by the scammer.

SP (Berhampur) Saravan Vivek stated that a case was registered at the cyber police station after Vice Chancellor Geetanjali Dash filed a complaint on February 24.

The Superintendent of Police stated that an investigation is currently underway, and efforts are being made to identify the fraudsters involved in the case.

Recalling the incident, the Vice Chancellor mentioned that the caller, who spoke in English, also brought up details about her family. She was informed that an ongoing case against her required her to clear out her bank account for an audit.

In an attempt to gain her confidence, the fraudsters initially returned Rs 80,000 to her account, assuring her that the remaining amount would be reimbursed in installments. However, when the caller stopped responding, she realized she had been deceived and subsequently filed an FIR.

Kerala: Class 9 student fatally struck by Vande Bharat Express in Kayamkulam

Latest Videos