Digital arrest scam: Fake ED officer defrauds Odisha University VC of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway

Berhampur University Vice Chancellor Geetanjali Dash fell victim to a cyber scam, losing Rs 14 lakh to a fraudster impersonating an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer.

Digital arrest scam: Fake ED officer defrauds Odisha University VC of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 8:49 AM IST

Berhampur University Vice Chancellor Geetanjali Dash fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 14 lakh to a scammer posing as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, police reported on Tuesday. On February 12,  Dash received a call from an individual claiming to be an ED official, who falsely accused her of being linked to a case involving crores of rupees deposited in a bank account under her name.

The fraudster then informed her that she was under "digital arrest" and demanded Rs 14 lakh for her release. Believing the claim, she transferred the amount to the account provided by the scammer.

SP (Berhampur) Saravan Vivek stated that a case was registered at the cyber police station after Vice Chancellor Geetanjali Dash filed a complaint on February 24.

The Superintendent of Police stated that an investigation is currently underway, and efforts are being made to identify the fraudsters involved in the case.

Recalling the incident, the Vice Chancellor mentioned that the caller, who spoke in English, also brought up details about her family. She was informed that an ongoing case against her required her to clear out her bank account for an audit.

In an attempt to gain her confidence, the fraudsters initially returned Rs 80,000 to her account, assuring her that the remaining amount would be reimbursed in installments. However, when the caller stopped responding, she realized she had been deceived and subsequently filed an FIR.

Kerala: Class 9 student fatally struck by Vande Bharat Express in Kayamkulam

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Class 9 student fatally struck by Vande Bharat Express in Kayamkulam anr

Kerala: Class 9 student fatally struck by Vande Bharat Express in Kayamkulam

CBSE proposes two board exams for Class X from 2026 aiming to reduce academic pressure; seeks public feedback anr

CBSE proposes two board exams for Class X from 2026 aiming to reduce academic pressure; seeks public feedback

Maha Kumbh 2025: Thousands gather for last 'snan' at Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivaratri video anr

Maha Kumbh 2025: Thousands gather for last 'snan' at Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivaratri; VIDEO

Yellow alert issued in coastal areas of Saurashtra, South Gujarat for next three days ddr

Gujarat on yellow alert as temperature rises, heatwave expected between Feb 25-27

IIT Patna student jumps to death, police launch investigation ddr

IIT Patna student jumps to death, police launch investigation

Recent Stories

Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal Wedding FIRST pictures OUT: Couple looks dreamy in glam attires [PHOTOS] ATG

Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal Wedding FIRST pictures OUT: Couple looks dreamy in glam attires [PHOTOS]

Red Onion Vs White Onion: Which is better for nutrition, health, taste; Check HERE ATG

Red Onion Vs White Onion: Which is better for nutrition, health, taste; Check HERE

Australia to Germany: Top 10 countries for Indian students to study, work abroad ATG

Australia to Germany: Top 10 countries for Indian students to study, work abroad

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto feb 26 2025

India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 26: Thousands gather at Maha Kumbh on Maha Shivrati

EPFO adds 16.05 lakh net members in December 2024, sees 9.69% growth AJR

EPFO adds 16.05 lakh net members in December 2024, sees 9.69% growth

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon