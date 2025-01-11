DIG gives tips to girl students on how to produce 'bright' babies at Madhya Pradesh school, sparks row (WATCH)

A video featuring Madhya Pradesh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Savita Sohane, advising teenage students on how to conceive "ojaswi" (bright) babies has taken the internet by storm.

The Shahdol DIG delivered this advice on October 4 during a session with Class 10-12 students at a private school. The talk was part of the "Mai Hoon Abhimanyu" initiative, a state government program aimed at promoting the safety and dignity of the girl child.

In the viral clip, Sohane, who is unmarried, is heard saying, "You will bring forth a new generation on Earth. How are you going to plan for it? Note this- Do not conceive on Purnima (full moon). Bow before the Sun and offer water to bring forth 'ojaswi' offspring."

DIG clarifies

When questioned about her statements, Sohane explained to news agency PTI that her advice stemmed from her deep interest in scriptures and spiritual discourses. She asserted that her remarks were intended to instill respect for girls and women amidst a worrying surge in crimes against them.

"My intent was to foster respect for girls. The viral video lacks context," Sohane said.

Before her 31-year tenure in the police service, Sohane served as a lecturer. She cited her spiritual teachings and a personal quest for inner peace as the foundation of her comments, adding that the full moon holds a sacred place in Hindu traditions.

