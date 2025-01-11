DIG gives tips to girl students on how to produce 'bright' babies at Madhya Pradesh school, sparks row (WATCH)

A video featuring Madhya Pradesh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Savita Sohane, advising teenage students on how to conceive "ojaswi" (bright) babies has taken the internet by storm.

DIG gives tips to girl students on how to produce 'bright' babies at Madhya Pradesh school, sparks row (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

A video featuring Madhya Pradesh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Savita Sohane, advising teenage students on how to conceive "ojaswi" (bright) babies has taken the internet by storm. Her unconventional guidance included avoiding conception on full moon nights, a statement that has sparked outrage.

The Shahdol DIG delivered this advice on October 4 during a session with Class 10-12 students at a private school. The talk was part of the "Mai Hoon Abhimanyu" initiative, a state government program aimed at promoting the safety and dignity of the girl child.

In the viral clip, Sohane, who is unmarried, is heard saying, "You will bring forth a new generation on Earth. How are you going to plan for it? Note this- Do not conceive on Purnima (full moon). Bow before the Sun and offer water to bring forth 'ojaswi' offspring."

DIG clarifies

When questioned about her statements, Sohane explained to news agency PTI that her advice stemmed from her deep interest in scriptures and spiritual discourses. She asserted that her remarks were intended to instill respect for girls and women amidst a worrying surge in crimes against them.

"My intent was to foster respect for girls. The viral video lacks context," Sohane said.

Before her 31-year tenure in the police service, Sohane served as a lecturer. She cited her spiritual teachings and a personal quest for inner peace as the foundation of her comments, adding that the full moon holds a sacred place in Hindu traditions.

Also read: Floods, droughts & fires: What is hydroclimate whiplash that scientists are blaming for California wildfires

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman poisoned, buried by in-laws as she married against their wishes 20 years ago shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman poisoned, buried by in-laws as she married against their wishes 20 years ago

Tenant's curiosity over high electricity bills uncovers six-month old murder in Madhya Pradesh dmn

Tenant's curiosity over high electricity bills uncovers nine-month old murder in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi dies from bullet injuries, family claims accidental self-shooting dmn

AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi dies from bullet injuries, family claims accidental self-shooting

India and Indonesia set to finalize USD 450 million BrahMos missile deal ahead of Republic Day dmn

India and Indonesia set to finalize USD 450 million BrahMos missile deal ahead of Republic Day

Why Xi Jinping visited Vadnagar? PM Modi reveals Chinese President's historic connection to his village dmn

Why Xi Jinping visited Vadnagar? PM Modi reveals Chinese President's historic connection to his village

Recent Stories

Pongal 2025: Kolam designs to make in your apartments ATG

Pongal 2025: Kolam designs to make in your apartments

New Delhi railway Station: Earnings, passenger stats and other interesting facts gcw

New Delhi Station: Earnings, passenger stats and other facts

THIS pharma stock price soars from manifold; Check returns ATG

THIS pharma stock price soars from manifold; Check returns

'Prophet' who predicted assassination attempt on Trump now warns 10-magnitude earthquake will hit US shk

'Prophet' who predicted assassination attempt on Trump now warns 10-magnitude earthquake will hit US

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman poisoned, buried by in-laws as she married against their wishes 20 years ago shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman poisoned, buried by in-laws as she married against their wishes 20 years ago

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon