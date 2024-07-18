Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dibrugarh Express accident: Check list of trains cancelled or diverted in Uttar Pradesh

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. "Reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work," he directed.

    Dibrugarh Express accident: Check list of trains cancelled or diverted in Uttar Pradesh AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

    Train services in Uttar Pradesh faced significant disruptions after six coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda district on Thursday afternoon. The accident, which occurred at 2:35 pm, resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries. The following trains have been affected: 

    Train No. 5094 (GD to GKP) - Cancelled
    Train No. 5031 (GKP to GD) - Cancelled
    Train No. 15707 (KIR to ASR) - Diverted via MUR-AY
    Train No. 15653 (GHY to SVDK) - Diverted via MUR-AY 
    Train No. 12555 (GKP to BTI) - Diverted via BNY-GD
    Train No. 12553 (SHC to NDLS) - Diverted via BNY-GD
    Train No. 12565 (DBG to ANVT) - Diverted via MUR-AYC
    Train No. 12557 (MFP to ANVT) - Diverted via MUR-AYC
    Train No. 15273 (RXL to ANVT) - Diverted via BNY-GD
    Train No. 19038 (BJU to BDTS) - Diverted via BNY-GD
    Train No. 22537 (GKP to LTT) - Diverted via BNY-GD
    Train No. 13019 (HWH to KGM) - Diverted via BNY-GD
    Train No. 14673 (JYG to ASR) - Diverted via MUR-AYC-BB

    Several dead as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP, Railways issues helpline numbers (WATCH)

    The derailment took place between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, with the train en route to Dibrugarh. This tragic incident resulted in the death of at least four passengers and left several others injured.

    In response, a contingent of army personnel was dispatched to assist local authorities with relief and rescue operations. A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances were on site to aid the injured. Senior railway and local administration officials were also at the scene to oversee the rescue efforts. Additional rescue teams from Gorakhpur and Gonda were mobilized as well.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. "Reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work," he directed. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is also monitoring the situation, as confirmed by the Assam CMO.

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth AJR

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth

    Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama remanded to police custody till July 20 snt

    Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama remanded to police custody till July 20

    Coaches of Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express derail near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda (WATCH) anr

    Gonda accident: 4 killed, several injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in Uttar Pradesh (WATCH)

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days AJR

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

    GT World Mall in Bengaluru shut down due to tax arrears following dhoti incident AJR

    GT World Mall in Bengaluru sealed due to tax arrears following dhoti incident

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth AJR

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth

    Feeling Bored? Try THESE things to beat your boredom anr

    Feeling Bored? Try THESE things to beat your boredom

    SEXY photos: Triptii Dimri looks SUPER HOT in white racy bodycon dress; check out bold snaps [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY photos: Triptii Dimri looks SUPER HOT in white racy bodycon dress; check out bold snaps [PICTURES]

    Redmi 12 to Poco M6 Pro: 5 best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in July 2024 gcw

    Redmi 12 to Poco M6 Pro: 5 best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in July 2024

    Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama remanded to police custody till July 20 snt

    Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama remanded to police custody till July 20

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon