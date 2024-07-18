Dibrugarh Express accident: Check list of trains cancelled or diverted in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. "Reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work," he directed.

Train services in Uttar Pradesh faced significant disruptions after six coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda district on Thursday afternoon. The accident, which occurred at 2:35 pm, resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries. The following trains have been affected:

Train No. 5094 (GD to GKP) - Cancelled

Train No. 5031 (GKP to GD) - Cancelled

Train No. 15707 (KIR to ASR) - Diverted via MUR-AY

Train No. 15653 (GHY to SVDK) - Diverted via MUR-AY

Train No. 12555 (GKP to BTI) - Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 12553 (SHC to NDLS) - Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 12565 (DBG to ANVT) - Diverted via MUR-AYC

Train No. 12557 (MFP to ANVT) - Diverted via MUR-AYC

Train No. 15273 (RXL to ANVT) - Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 19038 (BJU to BDTS) - Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 22537 (GKP to LTT) - Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 13019 (HWH to KGM) - Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 14673 (JYG to ASR) - Diverted via MUR-AYC-BB

The derailment took place between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, with the train en route to Dibrugarh. This tragic incident resulted in the death of at least four passengers and left several others injured.

In response, a contingent of army personnel was dispatched to assist local authorities with relief and rescue operations. A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances were on site to aid the injured. Senior railway and local administration officials were also at the scene to oversee the rescue efforts. Additional rescue teams from Gorakhpur and Gonda were mobilized as well.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. "Reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work," he directed. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is also monitoring the situation, as confirmed by the Assam CMO.

