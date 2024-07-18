Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Several dead as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP, Railways issues helpline numbers (WATCH)

    Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (train number 15904) derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday (July 18) while en route to Dibrugarh.

    Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday leaving at least one dead and several others injured. According to reports, at least six coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations. Official confirmation of the number of coaches derailed and casualties is awaited.

     A rescue team has been sent to the site to carry out relief operations. The reason for the derailment has not been determined yet. Several casualties are feared in the tragedy. The cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, and efforts are underway to ensure the safety and swift evacuation of all passengers.

    Videos from the accident site showed people retrieving their luggage from the derailed coaches. One of the coaches had overturned, landing on its left side, with some passengers seen standing on top of it.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has issued helpline numbers.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to promptly reach the accident site and directed authorities to speed up the relief operations. He also mandated timely treatment for the injured.

    The recent train derailment in Dibrugarh occurred approximately a month after a fatal collision in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, where the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train crashed, resulting in at least 10 fatalities and numerous injuries on June 17. The express train was en route from Agartala to Sealdah when the incident occurred, claiming the lives of the goods train's loco pilot and two additional railway personnel.
     

     

