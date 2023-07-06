Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dharwad: 80 percent rain shortage sees wild animals targeting crops

    Severe rain shortage in Alnavar taluk, Dharwad district of Karnataka has led to drying up of lakes, ponds, and crop failure. Wild animals are encroaching on farmlands, damaging crops, and posing a threat to farmers. Fodder shortage due to increased sugarcane cultivation forces farmers to sell cattle.

    Dharwad: 80 percent rain shortage sees wild animals targeting crops vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    Alnavar: The drought has hit most cities of Karnataka. The lakes and ponds have gone dry, crops are not getting sufficient water and the wild animals are moving out of their habitat for food. The farmers of Dharwad district's Alnavar taluk, who live in close vicinity of the forest, is now facing threat from wild animals.

    Alnavar is regarded as the highlands of Dharwad. This town is located along the beautiful Haliyal forest of Dandeli. This area usually gets high rainfall in the Dharwad district. During June, it was supposed to get 219 mm of rainfall. Yet, until now it has received only 44 mm. About 80 per cent lack of rainfall has been recorded in the taluk. This has led to the drying up of lakes and ponds. Due to the lack of rain, crops such as sugarcane, paddy, and cow corn are sown with the help of borewells.

    6-year-old escapes leopard attack in Karnataka’s BRT tiger reserve

    The deciduous forests of Alnavar taluk contain many lakes and ponds. But the present situation is forcing the animals to venture out in search of food. Wild boars and foxes are attacking the fields and destroying the crops.

    The peacocks and wild fowls are destroying the grains sown in the farmlands. These attacks have led the farmers to feed the cattle with remaining pieces of crops. 

    In the last three years, the crops were destroyed due to excess rainfall in the region. This year, it's the exact opposite. Out of the total of 4,860 hectares, only 2,646 hectares, including 692 hectares of paddy, 654 hectares of cow corn and 1,300 hectares of sugarcane have been sown. By June, the paddy should have grown seven inches high. This year, there’s no sign of grains. 

    No fodder for the livestock

    The main crop of the taluk was wheat. But, in recent years, they have been growing sugarcane in large numbers. This is the main reason for the fodder shortage in the region. Due to this, the farmers of the region are now forced to sell their cattle in Kittur and Bagewadi markets.

    Karnataka: Peacock attacks woman in Chennapattana; receives severe injuries on forehead, eyes

    The villagers have resorted to offering prayers to the god, for rainfall; the rituals happen once in a week. The villagers of Kumbarakoppa conduct Bhajans every day in the Siddharudha Matha, says Maktumsab Kashinakunte, a villager.

    "The shortage of rainfall has caused all the crops to die and currently, sugarcane lives in the farmland. The animals are attacking the canes, and destroying them. The government should immediately provide relief to the sugarcane farmers in the region,” said Jagadish Kittur, a farmer from Hulikeri.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Kerala rain alerts latest weather forcast IMD prediction news updates

    Kerala rain: Landslides in hilly areas, strong waves hit coasts; Schools, colleges remain shut in 11 districts

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of Dashmat Rawat, tribal man who was urinated upon AJR

    MP urination case: CM Shivraj Chouhan washes tribal man Dashmat Rawat's feet, apologises | WATCH

    Kerala CM raises concerns over high airfares during Onam season in letter to Union Minister Scindia anr

    Kerala CM raises concerns over high airfares during Onam season in letter to Union Minister Scindia

    AAP announces week-long protest against Centre's Delhi ordinance; check details AJR

    AAP announces week-long protest against Centre's Delhi ordinance; check details

    Recent Stories

    Australian chef Gary Mehigan respects boundaries: Seeks consent before kissing Huma Qureshi

    Australian chef Gary Mehigan respects boundaries: Seeks consent before kissing Huma Qureshi

    football PSG President warns Mbappe: Renew contract or depart within two weeks osf

    PSG President warns Mbappe: Renew contract or depart within two weeks

    Andhra Pradesh delights 6 foods you must try during monsoon gcw eai

    Andhra Pradesh delights: 6 foods you must try during monsoon

    72 Hoorain: Police complaint lodged against makers for attempting to create religious divide; Know Details vma

    72 Hoorain: Police complaint lodged against makers for attempting to create religious divide; Know Details

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon