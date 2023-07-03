Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Peacock attacks woman in Chennapattana; receives severe injuries on forehead, eyes

    Karnataka's Ramanagar district, a woman named Lingamma was attacked by a peacock in her backyard, causing severe injuries to her forehead and eyes. The incident highlights the issue of animal attacks on humans, with villagers complaining about peacocks damaging their vegetables.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    An unconventional complaint has been registered in the Ramanagar district of Karnataka. In the complaint, a woman accused the national bird Peacock of attacking her while working in her backyard. 

    The Aralalusandra village of Chennapattana has been a host of such incident where the Peacock has attacked a woman named Lingamma (66). The case of animal attacks on humans is pervasive. Monkeys, leopards, bears and elephants are often said to attack people working in the fields. 

    Now, it’s the Peacock’s turn to attack. Lingamma, in her complaint, has written that the peacock had been visiting her backyard for 4 days. While she worked in the backyard, one fine day, the peacock injured her eyes, forehead and face. She has been treated at the local hospital and summoned by the doctor to continue treatment for five days. 

    It's a known fact that the National bird likes vegetables to eat. She and the villagers have been complaining to the forest officials about the herd of peacocks attacking and stealing all the vegetables. The herd used to attack all the vegetables and destroy them completely.

    The attack of animals and birds are likely to attack humans when they see danger from humans. Either that is the case, or they must have kept a memory of being attacked by humans in the past.

    The forest officials have registered the complaint and are likely to respond by driving the peacocks away.

