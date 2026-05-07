Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned the killing of Chandranath Rath, aide to Suvendu Adhikari, blaming TMC for a 'blood-soaked political culture.' He called it a 'barbaric execution' and part of a deliberate 'ecosystem of terror.'

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of Chandranath Rath, aide to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that the incident reflects a "blood-soaked political culture" in the state under the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

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In a post on X, Pradhan described the incident as a "COLD-BLOODED, BARBARIC AND COWARDLY EXECUTION BY TMC GOONS!" and alleged that the killing was part of a "systematic ecosystem of terror" aimed at suppressing democratic opposition in the state.

'Ecosystem of Terror to Crush Opposition'

"The brutal murder of Chandranath Rath, aide to Suvendu Adhikari ji, is yet another grim reminder of the blood-soaked political culture unleashed by Mamata Banerjee and the AITC in West Bengal. BJP karyakartas and supporters have repeatedly been targeted, attacked, and murdered simply for refusing to surrender to TMC's politics of fear and intimidation. This is not isolated violence, but a deliberate ecosystem of terror designed to crush democratic opposition," Pradhan wrote.

'Direct Assault on Democracy'

Pradhan further slammed the TMC, saying that the inability to counter the BJP democratically was leading to the use of "threats, brutality and bloodshed" to retain political control.

"Mamata Banerjee's desperation over Bengal steadily slipping out of TMC's grip is now manifesting in its ugliest form. Unable to counter ideology and public trust democratically, TMC has increasingly resorted to threats, brutality, and political bloodshed to preserve its weakening grip over Bengal. What the state is witnessing today is a direct assault on democracy itself, where dissent is answered with violence and political rivalry is treated as justification for murder," he further said.

'Perpetrators Will Be Held Accountable'

Stating that violence and revenge have no place in democracy, the Union Minister said those responsible for such acts will be held accountable under the law.

"Let it be stated clearly: violence and revenge have no place in democracy. The people of Bengal will not continue to tolerate politics rooted in fear and bloodshed. Every act of political violence and every individual responsible, whether perpetrators or protectors, will be held accountable under the law," Pradhan reaffirmed.

'Sacrifice Will Not Go in Vain'

Concluding, he extended condolences to the family of the deceased, saying the sacrifice of Chandranath Rath and other BJP workers will not be forgotten, and asserted that the fight to restore peace and democratic values in West Bengal will continue.

"The sacrifice of Chandranath Rath and countless BJP karyakartas will not be forgotten or allowed to go in vain. The fight to restore peace, security, and genuine democratic values in West Bengal will continue with full resolve. Heartfelt condolences to his grieving family and loved ones in this hour of immense pain. May his soul rest in peace," the post read.

This comes after Chandranath, Adhikari's aide, was allegedly shot at near Madhyamgram on Wednesday night and later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital. (ANI)