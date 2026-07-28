Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He said he stepped down for students and was welcomed by a large crowd upon his return to Bhubaneswar.

A large crowd welcomed former Union Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bhubaneswar Airport here on Tuesday. Pradhan resigned from the post of Union Education Minister on July 25.

Pradhan Steps Down Over NEET Controversy

Earlier on July 25, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion."

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth. "For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Details of Government Action

Recalling the NEET-UG controversy, Pradhan stated that the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination. "However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Modi for granting him the opportunity to serve as Education Minister and expressed gratitude to his Cabinet colleagues, ministry officials, and staff. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and continuous support... Serving the nation is the highest priority of my life, and I will always remain dedicated to it," he said.

Parliament to Debate Anti-Paper Leak Bill

This development comes amidst widespread nationwide protests and follows the 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has lined up top leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Gaurav Gogoi, to address the Lok Sabha here on Tuesday on 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026', according to INDIA bloc sources. The Lok Sabha is likely to begin the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill at 2 PM.

Opposition Sets Conditions for Debate

While signalling a readiness to participate in parliamentary deliberations over the anti-paper leak legislation, the Opposition underscored that its participation remains contingent on central assurances regarding recent law enforcement action against protesting students. "We are neither against the paper leak bill nor discussion on it; we fully support any move to strengthen exams, but we need an answer on pellet guns and excessive use of force against protesting students," an INDIA bloc source stated. (ANI)