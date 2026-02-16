Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a meeting on NLC India's projects in Odisha, emphasising development priorities like education and infrastructure. He also flagged off the Hirakud International Half Marathon, which saw massive participation.

Pradhan Reviews Development Projects in Odisha

Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit, attended the RPDAC meeting on NLC India Limited's Talabira mining area and the Talabira Thermal Power Project in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the meeting, Pradhan emphasised that the double-engine government is prioritising education, livelihood opportunities, improved healthcare, and robust road infrastructure to create a conducive environment for development. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to accelerating Odisha's industrial growth and ensuring holistic welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hirakud International Half Marathon Sees Massive Participation

Earlier on Sunday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj flagged off the Hirakud International Half Marathon in Sambalpur. An initiative organised by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) under the Fit India campaign in collaboration with the Sambalpur District Administration under the Fit India campaign.

Around 15,000 elite and amateur runners from across India, including foreigners from several other countries, participated in the marathon.

The marathon featured multiple race categories to encourage broad participation, including the flagship 21 km half-marathon, a 10 km competitive run, a 5 km run, and a 1.5 km fun run designed especially for families and children. The diverse race formats aimed to attract a wide demographic, from professional international athletes to local fitness enthusiasts.

The marathon was held at the iconic Hirakud Dam, renowned as the largest earthen dam in Asia, providing a scenic and historic backdrop for the event.