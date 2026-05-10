Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Bhimmandali Eco Heritage Site in Sambalpur to preserve its prehistoric legacy and boost eco-tourism. The site is known for ancient rock art and mythological connections.

Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Bhimmandali Eco Heritage Site

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday led the groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony of the Bhimmandali Eco Heritage Site under the Naktideul Block of Sambalpur district. The project aims to preserve the prehistoric legacy of the region while boosting eco-tourism opportunities for the local community.

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Bhimmandali Eco Heritage Site is located within the Naktideul Forest Range, 92 km from Sambalpur town and 15 km from Naktideul in Odisha. This area is renowned for its ancient rock art and mythological associations.

It is a fascinating tourist destination known for its historical significance, ancient rock art, and mythological connections, as per the official website of Odisha tourism. It is a spot for history enthusiasts, nature lovers, and adventure seekers.

Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshipped in the form of Gupteswar in this cave, the official website of Odisha tourism stated. The site has rock paintings and stone inscriptions that are over 20,000 years old.

The Bhimamandali caves served as shelters for early humans from the Old Stone Age to the Neolithic period. Believed to be associated with the Pandavas from the Mahabharata and named after Bhima, who is said to have built a dam on the nearby Champali River.

Bhima Mandali in Sambalpur, Odisha, is a fascinating tourist destination known for its historical significance, ancient rock art, and mythological connections.

Odisha CM Pushes for Industrial and Rural Growth

Earlier this week, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid the foundation stone for the 400/220 kV grid substation at Uchabali in Keonjhar.

On April 25, in a major push for the industrial and rural landscape of Western Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the establishment of a new Sugar Mill and a Textile Park in Balangir.

National Panchayati Raj Day Announcements

Addressing the state-level celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day, the CM emphasised that the district is poised for a significant economic transformation. During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 304 projects with a total investment of Rs 580 crore. This includes a new Nursing College at the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital.

Reflecting on his own journey as a former Sarpanch, Majhi stated that Panchayats are the backbone of democracy."Our government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of 'Viksit Bharat' reach the last person in the village," he said.

He also launched the Panchayati Raj Samikshya Portal to enhance transparency in rural governance. The CM distributed work orders to over 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana and confirmed that Odisha will receive 10 lakh additional houses under PMAY.

Furthermore, he reiterated the state's mission to provide piped water to every household by March 2027 through a massive Rs 54,000 crore investment.

The event was attended by Deputy CM KV Singh Deo and PR Minister Rabi Narayan Nayak, who highlighted the record Rs 44,309 crore budget allocated for rural development this year. (ANI)