Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' a 'public movement'. He noted the PM's praise for Nalanda University's revival of 'Shastrarth' and Central Sanskrit University's AI course, blending heritage and tech.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' a "public movement".

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Pradhan tuned into the 135th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' as he along with other party leaders was travelling to Kendrapara to attend a scheduled social engagement programmes.

In a post on X, Pradhan said, "In the program, Prime Minister shared inspiring thoughts on important topics such as yoga, public participation for environmental conservation, the knowledge tradition of Nalanda University, women making eco-bricks from plastic waste, and the Ganesh festival. 'Mann Ki Baat' has today become a powerful medium for public participation, which inspires citizens to bring about positive change in society."

आज केंद्रपाड़ा प्रवास के दौरान सामाजिक कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित होने जाते हुए माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @NarendraModi जी के #MannKiBaat कार्यक्रम को ओडिशा के उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @suryabanshibjp जी, झारसुगुड़ा विधायक श्री @tankadharbjp जी, छेंडीपदा विधायक श्री अगस्ती बेहरा जी और… pic.twitter.com/SwSVU3w7yV — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 28, 2026

The 'Mann Ki Baat' program has today taken the form of a public movement, he emphasised, adding that PM Modi's address inspires every citizen to bring positive change in society.

"The Prime Minister's words have given us all a new energy to work together for the progress of the country and society, along with fulfilling the resolve of 'Developed Odisha' and 'Developed India," he said.

PM Modi on Education in 'Mann Ki Baat'

On the education front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Central Sanskrit University and Nalanda University. Praising CSU for B.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, PM Modi said that the course will prepare the youth for new age technology while keeping them rooted in their heritage. PM Modi said the move will facilitate the development of new AI tools for Indian languages.

Revival of 'Shastrarth' at Nalanda University

PM Modi also lauded the revival of the ancient Indian tradition of Shastrarth (scholarly debate) at Nalanda University, saying the institution is successfully blending India's civilisational heritage with modern education and technology.

"Nalanda University has revived our ancient tradition of *Shaastraarth* i.e. intellectual discourse. Shaastraarth is not merely a medium for expressing one's views; it is a disciplined process of dialogue, debate, and deep contemplation. It requires articulating one's position backed by logic and facts - areas demanding mastery. This process also teaches us to listen to and understand the views of others with patience. I am pleased that Nalanda University has incorporated this into its convocation ceremony," he said.

PM Modi urged other universities across the country to consider similar initiatives. (ANI)