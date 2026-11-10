Former Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan labels Congress leaders 'Dimagi Naxals' while speaking at a 'Save Democracy' march in Sambalpur, accusing the party of fostering national instability and disrespecting the Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

Pradhan Labels Congress Leaders 'Dimagi Naxals'

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday accused the Congress party of attempting to create instability in the country and termed its leaders "Dimagi Naxals" while participating in the 'Save Democracy – Remove Anarchy' march in Sambalpur. Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pradhan alleged that the party had become desperate after repeatedly facing rejection from the people and was questioning the actions of the government and the Indian Army.

"The Congress party has become desperate due to being repeatedly rejected by the people. In particular, their leader, Rahul Gandhi, seeks to create instability in the country. When the Indian Army demonstrated its valour by crossing the border, these people were busy demanding proof. When Operation Sindoor took place, they chose to criticise it. Now, when the Prime Minister visited the neighbouring region of Bastar two days ago—during Diwali—to pay his respects and honour our paramilitary forces who are fighting against Naxalites, these people have raised objections. They are 'Dimagi Naxals'," Pradhan said.

Call to Reject Congress Ideology

He further called upon people to reject the Congress party socially, ideologically and through democratic means, asserting that the country stood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It is our duty to consistently reject them—socially, ideologically, and through the democratic process. Today, we organised a grand padyatra in Sambalpur... All of India stands with PM Narendra Modi. He is not going anywhere," he said.

BJP Campaign Details

Pradhan participated in the 'Save Democracy – Remove Anarchy' march organised in Sambalpur. November 5 marks the conclusion of the first phase of BJP's ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ campaign. The second phase is scheduled from November 11 to November 30. The campaign will focus on raising public awareness about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, voter list accuracy and constitutional processes. Through the two-phase campaign, the BJP aims to mobilise citizens at the grassroots level and strengthen public awareness about electoral rolls and democratic processes. (ANI)