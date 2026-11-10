Babun Banerjee, brother of Mamata Banerjee, pledged lifetime support for Suvendu Adhikari, praising his dedication and past work in Nandigram during a recent visit to his puja club, emphasizing their long-standing professional relationship.

Babun Banerjee Welcomes Suvendu Adhikari

Babun Banerjee, brother of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday welcomed Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during his visit to his puja club, expressing happiness over the interaction and pledging his continued support for the Chief Minister. Speaking to ANI, Babun said Adhikari had attended several events organised by his club, including Jagaddhatri Puja, Kali Puja and a blood donation camp.

“I am feeling very good. He came to my Jagaddhatri Puja. He came to my Kali Puja. He came to my blood donation camp. And today the Chief Minister came to our place. On behalf of our club, a big thank you and welcome. It feels very good,” he said.

Pledge of Continued Alliance

Calling it a happy occasion, Babun said he wanted Adhikari to continue working across West Bengal and described his association with the Chief Minister as a long-standing one. “Today is a very happy day. On this happy day, I want Suvendu Adhikari to work like this all over West Bengal. The work—not from today; I have been with Suvendu Adhikari for many years, and I am with him today as well, and will remain with him for a lifetime,” he said.

Asked about Adhikari's intervention in allowing the Kali Puja celebrations, Babun said their relationship went back several years and referred to the work done by the Chief Minister in Nandigram. “All the good things that our minister did, it was Suvendu Adhikari who did them. It feels very good for us. We only want Suvendu Adhikari to move forward, and we are with you,” he said.

Babun also said that Adhikari had blessed him and advised him to continue doing good work. “I told him; he gave his blessings and just said that you have to do very good work. Doing good work will make people hold you in high regard,” he said.

Reiteration of Support

Asked about Adhikari's visit to the area near Mamata Banerjee's residence, Babun reiterated his support for the Chief Minister. “We like Suvendu Adhikari. Not from today, for a very long time. We like Suvendu Adhikari; we appreciate Suvendu Adhikari. That is why we like him and are with him, and we will stay with him for a lifetime,” he said. (ANI)

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