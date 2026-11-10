Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a Rs 200 crore allocation for the Ayushman Asom Yojana and Rs 108.81 crore for free college admissions, alongside measures to improve school learning materials and support Sanskrit education in the state.

Assam Cabinet Decisions Announced

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a series of decisions taken at the state Cabinet meeting, including an allocation of Rs 200 crore for the continuation of the Ayushman Asom Yojana and Rs 108.81 crore to support free college admissions for students under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the Cabinet had also approved enhanced ex-gratia assistance for families of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) employees, improvements in the procurement mechanism for school teaching-learning materials and measures to strengthen Sanskrit studies in the state.

"In today's #AssamCabinet meeting we approved ₹200cr for continuing Ayushman Asom Yojana ₹108cr to support free admission in colleges Enhanced ex-gratia for SSA employees Better mechanism for school Teaching learning material procurement Boost to Sanskrit studies," he wrote.

In today's #AssamCabinet meeting we approved 1️⃣₹200cr for continuing Ayushman Asom Yojana 2️⃣₹108cr to support free admission in colleges 3️⃣Enhanced ex-gratia for SSA employees 4️⃣Better mechanism for school Teaching learning material procurement 5️⃣Boost to Sanskrit studies https://t.co/uT7lhfuLp2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 10, 2026

Cabinet Initiatives for Healthcare and Education

The Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati. Announcing the cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, in a major step towards ensuring accessible healthcare for over 40 lakh families in Assam, the State Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 200 crore for the implementation of the Ayushman Asom scheme. The initiative aims to ensure continuity of healthcare benefits and strengthen the state's healthcare protection framework.

Ex-gratia and Educational Reforms

"The Cabinet approved an enhancement of the one-time ex-gratia assistance payable to the families of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan employees in the event of their unfortunate death. The assistance has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh, providing greater financial support to bereaved families. With the larger interest of students and the promotion of traditional learning in focus, the Cabinet approved the integration of Krishna Kanta Handiqui Government Sanskrit College, Guwahati, with Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari. The move is expected to strengthen Sanskrit education and provide greater academic opportunities to students," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma further said that, under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme for the academic year 2026–27, the Cabinet approved Rs 108.81 crore as compensation to colleges for extending free admission benefits to more than 1.5 lakh first-year undergraduate students. The decision will support participating colleges while ensuring that financial constraints do not impede students' access to higher education.

"To strengthen the quality and effectiveness of school education, the Cabinet approved the development and procurement of Teaching-Learning Material (TLM) kits through IIT Guwahati's Research Park. The initiative seeks to reform the existing procurement mechanism and make learning materials more student-friendly, interactive and conducive to holistic learning," the Assam Chief Minister said.