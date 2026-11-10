A Tottori, Japan delegation visited Startup Odisha to foster cross-border business and innovation. The visit included a key MoU between Sustainability Leaders Odisha Pvt. Ltd. and ONESTRUCTION Inc. to strengthen bilateral startup ecosystems.

Odisha Welcomes Japanese Delegation to Strengthen Startup Ecosystem

Odisha is strengthening its international startup and business partnerships with Japan, with a delegation from Tottori Prefecture visiting Startup Odisha at O-Hub in Bhubaneswar on November 10 to explore opportunities for cross-border business collaboration, technology exchange and investment. The visit also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Odisha-based startup Sustainability Leaders Odisha Pvt. Ltd. and ONESTRUCTION Inc., a business organisation from Tottori, Japan. The delegation comprised senior government officials, banking representatives and industry leaders from Japan.

The programme began with a welcome address by Startup Odisha CEO Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, followed by interactions with the Japanese delegates and a visit to the Startup Showcase Stall, where Odisha-based startups presented their products, technologies and business solutions. Odisha MSME, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik highlighted the state government's vision to promote entrepreneurship, attract international partnerships and create new business opportunities for local startups.

Expanding Global Opportunities for Local Startups

Addressing the gathering, MSME Commissioner-cum-Secretary and Startup Odisha Chairperson Rashmita Panda highlighted the state government's commitment to strengthening the startup ecosystem, encouraging innovation and facilitating international collaborations. She also outlined how the partnership with Tottori Prefecture could benefit Odisha startups through technology exchange, business networking, market access and international exposure. The Japanese delegation expressed interest in Odisha's startup ecosystem and explored opportunities for Japanese companies to collaborate with local entrepreneurs, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral business relations.

Strategic MoU and Future Collaborations

A major highlight of the visit was the MoU between Sustainability Leaders Odisha Pvt. Ltd. and ONESTRUCTION Inc. The agreement follows initial discussions during the Japanese delegation's earlier visit to Odisha on July 30, 2026, and subsequent follow-up engagements. The interaction also opened avenues for cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, construction, artificial intelligence, manufacturing, sustainability and healthcare.

Representatives Jayo Maanu of OICP International, Japan, Toshiya Iwanishi, Executive Managing Director of TOA Software Corporation, and Toru Sasaki of Tottori Prefecture also discussed opportunities in software, technology, innovation and digital solutions, along with the potential for Japanese technology companies to collaborate with Odisha-based startups. The engagement is expected to strengthen institutional connections between Odisha and Japan, creating new opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs and businesses. With international networking, technology exchange and business partnerships gaining momentum, Startup Odisha aims to provide local enterprises with greater global exposure and help them explore new markets. The initiative marks another step towards connecting Odisha's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem with international business opportunities.