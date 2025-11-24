Legendary actor Dharmendra, the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passed away at 89 in Mumbai. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar mourned his demise, saying his legacy will live forever. He was unwell for some time and is survived by two wives and six children.

DK Shivakumar Pays Tribute

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday expressed grief on the demise of actor Dharmendra, appreciating his impact on Indian cinema. In a post on X, DK Shivakumar paid tribute to actor Dharmendra and said that his "legacy will live on forever." "Saddened by the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra avaru. His charisma, warmth, and unforgettable performances defined an era of Indian cinema and touched millions of hearts. From the timeless magic of Sholay filmed in our own Ramanagara to countless memorable roles, his legacy will forever live on. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and admirers in this difficult hour. Om Shanti," DK Shivakumar said.

Saddened by the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra avaru. His charisma, warmth, and unforgettable performances defined an era of Indian cinema and touched millions of hearts. From the timeless magic of Sholay filmed in our own Ramanagara to countless memorable roles, his… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 24, 2025

'He-Man' of Indian Cinema Passes Away at 89

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema, who had been unwell for some time, passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89 on Monday.

On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

"Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am on November 12.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

A Storied Career and Lasting Legacy

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta. He was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2024. In the film, he essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather.

Prior to this film, in 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. He effortlessly rekindled the romantic aura he was always known for.

Remember 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Anupama', 'Aas Paas', 'Pyar Hi Pyar', 'Blackmail', 'Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka', 'Mere Humdum Mere Dost', 'Jeevan Mrityu' and 'Aap Ki Parchhaiyan'? In each of these classics, he embodied the quintessential lover with unmatched grace. Decades later, that same charm continued to captivate even younger audiences through 'Life in a... Metro' and most recently, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

His film 'Ikkis' with Sriram Raghavan is set to release next month, in December. Even at 89, Dharmendra kept working tirelessly, inspiring generations not only with his zcraft but also with his discipline and healthy lifestyle.

Dharmendra maintained a fan base across all ages. His enduring charm transcended generations, and with his passing, he leaves behind a legacy cherished by admirers, colleagues, and the nation at large. (ANI)