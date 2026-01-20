The ECI has published the schedule for the electoral roll revision for the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly by-election. The draft roll will be published on Jan 22, with the period for claims and objections running from Jan 22 to Feb 12.

The schedule for the special short revision of the electoral roll in connection with the upcoming by-election to the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency has been officially published, as per the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI). According to the schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on Thursday. Copies of the draft voter list will be made available for public inspection at all designated locations, including every polling station within the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency, all Tehsil offices, the office of the Electoral Registration Officer (Divisional Magistrate), and the office of the District Election Officer (District Magistrate).

In addition, the draft electoral roll will also be accessible on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura.

Key Dates for Electoral Roll Revision

The draft electoral roll will be published on January 22 (Thursday). The period for filing claims and objections will be from January 22 to February 12. The time period for disposal of claims and objections will be upto Saturday, January 21, and the final electoral roll will be published on January 28.

Meeting with Political Parties

In connection with the revision process, the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, held a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties on January 17. During the meeting, the CEO briefed the political parties on the revision schedule and appealed for their cooperation to ensure a smooth, transparent process.

Public Cooperation Encouraged

The Election Department has appealed to the general public to actively participate in the revision exercise and ensure that the names of all eligible voters are correctly included in the electoral roll for the base year January 1, 2026. The department emphasised that public cooperation is essential to maintaining an accurate, error-free voter list ahead of the by-election. (ANI)