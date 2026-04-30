At least 15 people, including children, died after an overloaded pickup vehicle overturned in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased, while the state government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the recent road accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. In a statement on X, the Prime Minister said he was "deeply pained" by the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved families. "Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in an accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Prime Minister said. Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in an accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 29, 2026

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Financial assistance announced

Announcing financial assistance, the PMO stated that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of the deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000.

15 dead as overloaded vehicle overturns

A devastating road accident in the Dhar district has claimed the lives of at least 15 people, including several children and teenagers, after an overloaded pickup vehicle lost control and flipped over on the road. The vehicle was reportedly carrying approximately 46 passengers at the time of the mishap.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the villages of Nayapura, Semlipura, and Rampura, as the majority of the deceased were women and young children. Local authorities and medical professionals have confirmed that while 15 have perished, the death toll could rise as 8 to 10 survivors remain in extremely critical condition.

Young lives cut short include Tanu/Omesh, a 9-year-old girl; Kiran, a 9-year-old girl; Sumit, a 14-year-old boy; Aayush, a 14-year-old boy; and Gokul, a 15-year-old boy. The hospital "brought dead" list includes women ranging from age 19 to 45, including Rinku (19), Ranjana (20), Savitri (30), and Kanta (45), among others.

Official response and state aid

Indore Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade visited the hospital to oversee the medical response and officially verified the death toll. Indore Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade said, "Approximately 46 people were travelling in a pickup vehicle. It overturned. Two to three people among the injured are in a serious condition. We have received information about 15 casualties."

He added that the state government has taken note of the incident and directed that those critically injured be provided proper medical treatment. "The Chief Minister has ordered that those who have been gravely injured will receive proper treatment. He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased and compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the injured," Khade said.

Overloading cited as major factor

Union Minister of State and Dhar-Mhow MP, Savitri Thakur, arrived at the hospital to meet with grieving families and survivors. "Labourers had gone somewhere in a pickup truck. While returning, the pickup went out of control and rolled three times... Those seriously injured have been referred to Indore. The Chief Minister also took immediate notice... I believe that mainly the driver is at fault. The vehicle was at such a high speed that he was unable to control it...," she said.

While the local administration is still investigating the exact cause of the crash, initial reports suggest that severe overloading was a major factor. The pickup, designed for much smaller loads, was carrying nearly 46 people when it became uncontrollable. (ANI)