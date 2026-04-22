A massive fire broke out at a waste disposal facility in Dhar's Pithampur Industrial Area, triggering explosions and evacuations. While the blaze is now 90% under control, thick smoke continues to emerge. No casualties have been reported.

The fire that broke out at a waste disposal facility in the Pithampur Industrial Area of Dhar district continues to burn despite sustained firefighting efforts, with authorities stating that the blaze has been 90 per cent brought under control. Thick smoke continued to rise from the Hazargo Waste plant on Wednesday morning as fire tenders remained stationed at the site.

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The massive fire, which erupted late Tuesday night at the industrial waste disposal unit in Sector 3, Bagdun, triggered panic in the surrounding industrial hub, which houses several companies. Explosions were also reported during the incident, prompting the swift evacuation of nearby residential chawl areas and the immediate deployment of emergency services.

Authorities Detail Containment Efforts

Speaking to ANI, Executive Magistrate of Pithampur Rahul Gaikwad said that coordinated efforts by multiple agencies helped contain the situation significantly. "Within a span of approximately 10 to 12 hours, with the assistance of the Fire Brigade, the police administration, and the general public of Pithampur, we have successfully brought about 90 per cent of the fire under control. The minor pockets of fire still burning will also be brought under control as soon as possible," he said.

According to officials, the fire originated at the Hazargo Waste plant and spread to two to three adjacent sites before being contained. Fire tenders, gravel dumpers, and foam tenders, including units from the Indore Municipal Corporation, were deployed to prevent further spread.

No Casualties Reported

Dhar Collector Abhishek Chaudhary confirmed that emergency response teams acted promptly, while Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi stated that no casualties have been reported so far.

Investigation to Determine Cause

Authorities have sealed routes near the site and diverted traffic to ensure public safety. Officials added that a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out once the blaze is completely extinguished.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)