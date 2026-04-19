Gujarat Police will form an SIT to probe violence in Dhandhuka after a fight over a motorcycle accident resulted in one man's death. SP Om Prakash Jat said the situation is under control, the victim's family is satisfied, and arrests have been made.

Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash Jat on Sunday announced that Gujarat Police will form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence in Dhandhuka triggered by a fight between two individuals following a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

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SP details incident, police response

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash Jat confirmed that the situation in Dhandhuka is peaceful now and remains fully under control. "I met the victim's family, and they are satisfied with the Police action. They had demanded a Special Public Prosecutor and a detailed investigation be done. So, after consulting our senior officers and the Govt, we will form an SIT. We will also recommend appointing a Special Public Prosecutor. All shops in the area have opened, and it is peaceful here. Yesterday's incident was an ordinary one; never did two groups come face to face. There was no stone pelting after that. Bikes of two people had collided with each other, following which they had a quarrel, and one of them had 'chharri', which caused an injury in his leg, and it led to bleeding, which caused the death. The other person has a fracture," SP Jat said.

"A 200-person team did night combing yesterday. We went from door-to-door for checking. The combing process will continue until we check all houses and all suspicious people," he added.

Victim's family seeks action

Earlier, a fight broke out between two individuals following a motorcycle accident in Dhandhuka town. The victim, Dharmesh Gamara, was stabbed during the altercation and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital on Saturday.

Govind Bhai, brother of the deceased Dharmesh Gamara, alleged that the accused stabbed his brother with a knife and demanded action against the perpetrators. "My younger brother had gone to the village, and there was a fight over a motorcycle accident. He (accused) stabbed my brother with a knife. He later died. We have received good support from the Police. Their investigation is going on well. I appeal to everyone to not vitiate the atmosphere. But action should be taken," Govind told reporters.

Communal angle, arrests and arson

Following the incident, police arrested two accused and detained 15 to 20 others involved in subsequent acts of arson. "In Dandhuka town, two people were involved in a bike accident. One of them was a youth from the Muslim community, and the other was from the Bharwad community. They had a fight, and after the youth from the Muslim community dropped his wife, four to five boys from the Bharwad community attacked him. Later, at least fifteen to twenty people from the Bharwad community gathered and went to his house, where they fought with his family members. Dharmesh Gamara was stabbed in the leg with a knife by Rizwan," SP Jat said.

"As a result, there was significant bleeding, and Dharmesh died during treatment in the hospital. The police arrested both the accused, Sameer and Rizwan, and detained fifteen to twenty individuals who had engaged in arson. The situation is now peaceful, with police deployed throughout the town. The police will also conduct extensive combing operations and take action against anyone found guilty of illegal activity," he added.

He further informed that some "anti-social elements" burned eight to ten shops and that strict action will be taken against them. "A large number of people gathered in support of the youth who died in the incident. Some anti-social elements burned eight to ten shops, and we will take strict action against them. Additionally, the strongest possible action will be taken against those accused of murder," SP Jat said. (ANI)