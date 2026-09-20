Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has sharply attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Dhami called the language 'utterly reprehensible' and an insult to Uttarakhand, Doval's home state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' in Indore has triggered a political row as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a sharp attack on Gandhi over his remarks on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the programme, calling the language "utterly reprehensible".

Dhami Slams Gandhi's Remarks

In a post on X, Dhami said, "The language used by Rahul Gandhi against Uttarakhand's pride and the nation's honour, National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval ji, is utterly reprehensible."

"The Congress party's level in political opposition has fallen so low that even personalities who have dedicated decades to the country's security and service are no longer shown respect," he added.

Dhami said the remarks also revealed Gandhi's outlook towards the state. Doval also hails from Uttarakhand.

"Rahul Gandhi's this mindset also exposes his perspective toward Uttarakhand and its people. Devbhoomi will never tolerate the insult to its own sons," he said.

Referring to the outreach programme, he said, "The 'Jhoot ki Goonj' is now at its final stage, and the country's youth is continuously rejecting this negative politics of the Congress. Shri Rahul Ji, remember, Devbhoomi knows how to honour its own sons and also how to democratically respond to those who insult them," Dhami added.

Rahul Gandhi's 'System Capture' Allegations

At the Indore 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' on Saturday, themed "System vs Students", Gandhi alleged in a presentation titled "Desh par system ka kabza" that India's institutions had been captured by a network of political, administrative, ideological and corporate interests, in which he included Doval.

"The struggle is against the system. What is this system? The system has various layers. At the top level sit six individuals who run it. Narendra Modi ji—he handles the intimidation, the acts of beating students, the use of nail-studded batons, and the firing of pellet guns; Amit Shah ji runs it; he is the enforcer. This is Ajit Doval ji, the National Security Advisor. In informal conversations, he says that to control India, one only needs to control 500 people. He has taken control of India's telephones, WhatsApp, and Facebook communications; he orchestrates phone tapping and passes the information to Amit Shah ji and Narendra Modi ji. In the middle is Mohan Bhagwat ji, who deals with ideology; his organisation receives thousands of crores of rupees to run schools, colleges, and institutions. Then, on one side, there is Adani ji, and on the other, Ambani ji...The system has placed its own people in every single institution," he said.

Other Leaders Criticise Event

Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav have also criticised the event. Pradhan called it "political theatre," while Yadav termed it "an exercise in spreading falsehoods." (ANI)