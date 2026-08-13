Karnataka Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru will be open for public viewing from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on August 16, 17, and 18 to mark the 80th Independence Day. Visitors must carry a valid government-issued ID and follow strict security guidelines.

Karnataka Lok Bhavan will be open for public visits on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day for three days. According to an official statement by R Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to the Governor, the public will be allowed entry to designated areas of Lok Bhavan from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on August 16, 17 and 18.

Visitor Guidelines and Restrictions

It has invited the general public to visit the premises and asked visitors to strictly follow security guidelines for their safety and the smooth conduct of the programme. Visitors must carry a valid government-issued identity card, such as Aadhaar, and produce it for verification at the entry point. All visitors will undergo mandatory security screening and frisking and will have to follow the instructions of security personnel.

Entry will be restricted to designated areas along the prescribed route. The public has also been advised to maintain silence, discipline and decorum while inside the premises. Private and taxi vehicles will not be permitted inside Lok Bhavan. Bags and backpacks, eatables, pan, gutka, tobacco products, cigarettes, alcohol, professional and video cameras, laptops and other electronic devices, sharp and metallic objects, matchboxes, lighters, flammable materials, arms and ammunition will be strictly prohibited inside the premises. (ANI)