A political row erupted over an alleged 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ritual at a Haldwani stage after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's rally. Kharge raised the untouchability issue in Parliament, with BJP promising a probe and opposition slamming the act.

A political storm erupted in Parliament on Thursday following allegations that a "shuddhikaran" (purification) ritual was performed at the Ramlila Maidan stage in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a party rally there on August 8 as part of preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge stated that while his speech in Haldwani focused solely on public grievances without targeting any community or religion, "people associated with the BJP" subsequently carried out a purification ritual of the stage. "You may have read about this in the newspapers. Is this the way things should happen in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution?" Kharge alleged.

Replying to this, Leader of the House JP Nadda condemned the alleged incident while asserting that the BJP does not subscribe to such activities. Nadda also said that the BJP will surely investigate the allegations raised by Mallikarjun Kharge. "What Kharge ji has said is truly a matter of concern--not just for the Congress party, but for all of us. Kharge ji has said that those who did this were BJP people. I want to make it absolutely clear that the BJP does not subscribe to such activities," he said. "However, since you have raised the issue, we will have it investigated. But let me reiterate that the BJP does not support or endorse such activities. It is a matter of regret for all of us," the BJP leader emphasised.

RS LoP Kharge again stood up and said that he does not want to turn the incident into a political issue. "I do not want to turn this into a political issue. I have been in this House for many years, but I have never stood before anyone and pleaded for help by saying that I am an SC or a Dalit. I have the strength to fight, and I fight. But when you practise untouchability against me, you insult and humiliate me," he said.

VP and RS Chairman CP Radhakrishnan also intervened, asserting that all members condemn untouchability and calling for strict action against those found responsible. The Chairman also requested the government to investigate the allegations, and if true, the accused should be punished.

Kharge Demands Action Under Untouchability Act

Later on, Kharge took to X to assert that he wanted those involved in the 'suddhikaran' to face repercussions and that a case should be filed under the Untouchability Act. The Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 is an Indian law enacted to abolish "untouchability" and penalise its practice. Article 17 of the Indian Constitution abolishes untouchability and forbids its practice in any form.

Opposition Leaders Slam BJP-RSS Mindset

The incident drew sharp reactions from prominent opposition leaders, who accused the BJP and RSS of fostering caste-based discrimination. LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi directly accused the BJP and RSS of "nurturing a Manuvadi mindset", which he described as a "vile mindset which, even today, determines a person's status by their birth, not by equality and humanity." He called it an "insult" to that Constitution which declared untouchability as a crime.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the incident reflects the core ideology of the BJP and RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise. "This mindset clearly demonstrates the ideologies of the BJP and the RSS. This must be repudiated. The Prime Minister should condemn this and apologise," she said.

Karnataka Home Minister and Mallikarjun Kharge' son Priyank Kharge lashed out on X, questioning the message sent to millions of Dalits facing caste discrimination daily if a veteran leader with over 50 years of public service is targeted for ritual purification. "@narendramodi wants to build a #ViksitBharat by excluding Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis. The BJP and RSS don't only have a problem with Shri Kharge, they have a problem with equality, dignity, and social justice," he added.

Echoing similar criticism, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condemned the act as a "direct assault on the values enshrined in our Constitution." "Those who seek to legitimise such regressive practices are not preserving tradition; they are attacking the very foundations of the Republic envisioned by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the makers of our Constitution," he further said on X.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal accused the BJP of exhibiting an "anti-Dalit character" and said PM Modi must apologise. "This is an outcome of the BJP's culture of insults that stems right from the top, down to their cadres. Hon'ble INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji is a leader who has reached the highest echelons of Indian politics from the most humble origins by tearing down countless social barriers. This heinous act by the BJP is completely abhorrent and goes against everything that Dr. Ambedkar and our Constitution tells us," he said on X.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav warned that marginalised communities will unite against such humiliation. "This is the most despicable form of social discrimination under BJP rule: the platform in Haldwani where Congress President, the honorable Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji, delivered his address was purified by some supremacists simply because the esteemed Kharge ji belongs to the Dalit community," he said, adding that BJP members and their associates "should purify not the platform, but their own tainted minds with the holy water of the Ganga." "Where now are those discriminatory people who preached so-called harmony but found equality unpalatable? Now, for every such social misconduct and mental harassment, the PDA society will unite and respond. The PDA society is no longer in the mood to tolerate its humiliation," he added.

Assam Congress to Hold Protest

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has also expressed shock over the alleged act. Condemning this act and expressing solidarity with party president Kharge, the Pradesh Congress has decided to organise a protest march and Satyagraha in every district of Assam on August 14. (ANI)