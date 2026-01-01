Uttarakhand CM Dhami called a Tripura student's death 'unfortunate' and accused the opposition of spreading falsehoods. He highlighted his govt's achievements like UCC and job creation, urging party workers to focus on development for the new year.

CM Dhami on Tripura Student's Death

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while chairing the final organisational meeting of 2025 on Wednesday evening, addressed the recent death of Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun, describing it as a "deeply unfortunate" incident. During the meeting, he said that all necessary strict actions had been taken in the matter, but the opposition and Leftist organisations based in Delhi were spreading unnecessary falsehoods and confusion on this issue as well. He stressed the need to present facts firmly to counter such misinformation so that attempts to create social discord by raising issues like racial discrimination fail. He added that the public has full confidence that the government and the party led by PM Modi will never engage in wrongdoing. Therefore, everyone must move forward with greater speed in the new year to fulfil the unwavering resolve of making Devbhoomi Uttarakhand a leading state.

Review of 2025 Achievements

Dhami reviewed the achievements of the past year and called upon party workers to move forward with renewed focus on upcoming goals. The Chief Minister said that the year proved to be historic for both the BJP government and the organisation. Major achievements included becoming the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), freeing 10,000 acres of land from encroachments, providing government jobs to over 27,000 youth, successfully hosting the National Games, celebrating the Silver Jubilee year with public participation, enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, securing a sweeping victory in municipal and panchayat elections, guidance from the Prime Minister during the winter pilgrimage, and effective branding of the state through programmes such as Mann Ki Baat.

Challenges and Disaster Management

Referring to the challenges faced in 2025, CM Dhami said the state confronted several natural disasters with the cooperation and courage of its people. Floods in Dharali and Rudraprayag's Chhenagadh area, along with natural calamities in Bageshwar, Pauri, Dehradun, and other regions, were successfully addressed with support from the Centre and the Prime Minister's guidance, while maintaining the state's development pace.

Pre-Election Strategy and Opposition Criticism

He added that this is the final year before the Assembly elections, and the party must clearly present before the public the contrast between development and obstruction. The BJP stands for development and public welfare, whereas the opposition focuses on spreading confusion, slowing down development, and demoralising the public. He said the opposition has consistently opposed initiatives such as SI reforms, EVMs, CAA, Operation Sindoor, agricultural reform laws, UCC, strict action against religious conversion, cheating in examinations, and action against illegal encroachments. (ANI)