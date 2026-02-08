Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami credited PM Narendra Modi's leadership for the state's rapid development, highlighting ₹39,491 crore in railway projects to enhance modern infrastructure, connectivity, and economic growth for all.

CM Dhami Credits PM Modi for Development Boost

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the rapid development of the state. In a post on X, he highlighted ₹39,491 crore in railway projects to enhance modern infrastructure and connectivity and credited the progress to the government's vision and planning. "Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, Uttarakhand is touching new heights of development. It is solely the result of the well-planned and visionary efforts of this double-engine government that unprecedented improvements are being seen in the state's connectivity. Through railway projects worth ₹39,491 crore, modern infrastructure is being strengthened in the state", CM Dhami said on X.

He added that these projects will not only boost economic growth but also make travel easier for local residents, pilgrims, and tourists, thereby accelerating overall development in Uttarakhand.

Focus on Inclusive Growth and Public Participation

Earlier, on Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the state government's commitment to inclusive and sustainable development while chairing a pre-budget dialogue at the NHPC Banbasa Auditorium. The discussions focused on Uttarakhand's overall development roadmap, strengthening a self-reliant economy, and ensuring wider public participation in the budget-making process.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami said the state budget plays a crucial role in determining Uttarakhand's direction and becomes meaningful only through active citizen participation. He assured that suggestions received during the dialogue would be carefully examined and incorporated into the upcoming budget wherever feasible.

State Marks Significant Financial Progress

Highlighting the state's financial progress, Finance Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said Uttarakhand's capital outlay has nearly doubled over the last five years, rising from Rs 7,534 crore to Rs 14,765 crore. He added that the state's Gross Domestic Product has grown by nearly 60 per cent, rising from Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021-22 to Rs 4.74 lakh crore currently, calling it a major economic achievement.

Chief Minister Dhami reiterated the government's resolve to make Uttarakhand self-reliant in every sector by 2047. "Despite being a small state, Uttarakhand has secured a leading position in financial management across the country. This is a matter of pride for all of us," he said. (ANI)