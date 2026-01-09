Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna on his birth anniversary. He also met the parents of late Ankita Bhandari, vowing justice and renaming a nursing college in Pauri in her honour.

CM Dhami pays tribute to Sunderlal Bahuguna

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid floral tributes to renowned environmentalist, Chipko Movement pioneer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Sunderlal Bahuguna on his 99th birth anniversary at his official residence in Dehradun.

Sharing a post on X, CM Dhami said, "His contributions in the field of nature conservation, environmental balance, and sustainable development serve as a powerful source of inspiration for future generations. His thoughts continue to guide us even today in fulfilling our responsibilities towards nature." शासकीय आवास पर प्रसिद्ध पर्यावरणविद, चिपको आंदोलन के प्रणेता तथा पद्म विभूषण से अलंकृत स्व. सुन्दरलाल बहुगुणा जी की जयंती पर उन्हें श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। प्रकृति संरक्षण, पर्यावरण संतुलन और सतत विकास के क्षेत्र में उनके द्वारा दिया गया योगदान आने वाली पीढ़ियों… pic.twitter.com/Qh0g6ankoi — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 9, 2026

State Govt Pledges Support for Ankita Bhandari's Family

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met the parents of the late Ankita Bhandari and assured them of the state government's full support and commitment to ensuring justice in the case.

According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Dhami met Ankita Bhandari's father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, and mother, Soni Devi, at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

During the meeting, the bereaved parents shared their views and emotions related to the case with the Chief Minister. CM Dhami listened to them with complete sensitivity and assured them that the state government stands firmly with the affected family.

The release stated that CM Dhami said that ensuring justice in this matter is the state government's highest priority. He also assured the bereaved family of all possible support and positive action on their demands.

Nursing College Renamed to Honour Ankita Bhandari

Furthermore, the Secretary of the Department of Medical Health and Medical Education, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, issued an order to officially change the name of the Government Nursing College in Pauri to honour the late Ankita Bhandari.

The decision follows a recent order from CM Dhami to rename the Shrikot nursing college in honour of the young woman.

On the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the name of Government Nursing College Dobh (Shrikot), Pauri, has been changed to "Late Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College Dobh (Shrikot), Pauri", said Dr R Rajesh Kumar. (ANI)