Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Governor Gurmit Singh to discuss state issues. He also reviewed development projects for Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar, directing officials to prioritize MLAs' concerns and ensure timely completion of works.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Governor Gurmit Singh at Lok Bhavan. The Chief Minister said that during the meeting, they discussed various current issues and development-related matters concerning the state. He also briefed the Governor about key ongoing schemes and upcoming programmes in the state.

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CM Reviews Development Works

Today, Dhami also reviewed the progress of various announcements made under the Chief Minister's declarations related to different Assembly constituencies of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister directed officials to accord top priority to the issues raised by public representatives and ensure their prompt and effective resolution.

The Chief Minister said, "MLAs convey the problems of their respective constituencies to the government, and therefore, it is the responsibility of the administration to take them seriously and act upon them." He instructed that short-term works should be completed at the earliest, while long-term projects should be executed in a phased manner within stipulated timelines. He emphasised that any laxity in the progress of work would not be tolerated.

Calls for Better Coordination

During the review, the Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure better coordination among departments for the effective implementation of schemes involving multiple departments. He said such projects should be regularly reviewed at the Chief Secretary level to avoid unnecessary delays and ensure timely execution.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials to maintain continuous communication with MLAs to better understand public issues and expedite their resolution. He noted that improved coordination between the administration and public representatives would help ensure both quality and progress in development works.

Stresses Seasonal Preparedness

Keeping the upcoming monsoon season in mind, he stressed the need for necessary preparedness. He directed that cleaning of drains, removal of silt, and other water drainage-related works should be completed in advance to prevent waterlogging and flooding.

He also instructed officials to ensure preparedness to prevent forest-fire incidents during the summer season, emphasising both interdepartmental coordination and public awareness. (ANI)