CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed 'Mann Ki Baat' as an inspirational platform. He noted its positive impact on Uttarakhand's tourism, citing unprecedented winter tourist growth and the state's push to become an 'all-season tourism destination'.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to the 132nd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" programme at Hotel Royal Inn Palace in Indranagar, Dehradun. On the occasion, he shared his thoughts on various aspects of the programme with public representatives and citizens present at the event.

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A Unique Platform for Public Dialogue

The Chief Minister said that "Mann Ki Baat" is a unique platform for public dialogue initiated by the Prime Minister and is among the longest-running inspirational programmes conducted by any head of state in the world. He noted that the programme provides national recognition and appreciation to individuals from different sections of society, especially those working with dedication in remote and challenging conditions.

He further said that the Prime Minister highlights people from across the country who, despite limited resources, carry out extraordinary work and serve as an inspiration to society. Through "Mann Ki Baat," such stories reach citizens nationwide, spreading positivity and motivation.

Impact on Uttarakhand's Tourism

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Prime Minister often refers to Uttarakhand in his programmes. Several episodes of "Mann Ki Baat" have featured the state's winter tourism, natural beauty, and rich cultural heritage. He added that the Prime Minister has personally visited several religious and tourist destinations in Uttarakhand, including Adi Kailash and the Harsil-Mukhwa region in Uttarkashi district. These visits and mentions have had a positive impact on the state's tourism sector.

Unprecedented Growth in Tourism

The Chief Minister said that winter tourism in Uttarakhand has witnessed unprecedented growth this year. So far, more than 150,000 tourists have visited the state during the winter season, while over 36,700 pilgrims and tourists have travelled to the Adi Kailash region. This reflects the growing potential of the state's tourism sector.

Becoming an All-Season Destination

He further stated that the state government is continuously working to promote year-round tourism, aiming to establish Uttarakhand as an "all-season tourism destination." Efforts are being made to expand infrastructure at tourist sites, improve road connectivity, develop accommodation facilities, and strengthen digital services.

Boosting Local Livelihoods

The Chief Minister also emphasised that tourism is being developed as a key means to enhance local livelihoods and create new employment opportunities. Special focus is being given to rural tourism, homestay schemes, and religious tourism, which are helping boost economic activities even in remote areas of the state. (ANI)