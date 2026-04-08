Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP's foreign policy, saying Pakistan's role in the US-Iran ceasefire shows India has missed its chance to be a 'world guru'. Donald Trump credited Pakistan's leaders for the two-week truce.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Foreign Policy

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Pakistan's role in the US-Iran ceasefire, saying that it "ruined our foreign policy."

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"The BJP has ruined our foreign policy. There was a time when it seemed like India would become the world guru, but Pakistan is strengthening its foreign policy at the international level. India appears weak in foreign policy. The dream of becoming the world guru is an opportunity that India has missed. If India had succeeded in stopping this war, today India's position in the world would have been considered and maintained as the world guru," the SP chief said.

Trump Announces Ceasefire, Credits Pakistan

This comes after US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

Pakistan PM Welcomes Ceasefire

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the ceasefire and invited the US and Iran delegations to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, to negotiate a permanent deal.

"With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," Pakistan PM said in a post on X. "Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. We earnestly hope that the 'Islamabad Talks' succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in the coming days!" he said.

India Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran. The MEA said that it hoped the agreement would lead to lasting peace in West Asia. The MEA said, "We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict. The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz."