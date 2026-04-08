International delegates under the ECI's International Election Visitors' Programme are witnessing assembly poll preparations in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

International delegates from various countries witnessed the preparations of the Keralam, Assam and Puducherry assembly polls on Wednesday under the International Election Visitors' Programme. The Election Commission of India, in a post on X, stated that delegates from four countries visited the distribution and dispatch centre in Thiruvananthapuram, ahead of Keralam polls.

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Delegates Witness Kerala Poll Preparations

"Chunav ka Parv, Kerala ka Garv! International delegates from 4 countries under the International Election Visitors' Programme visited the distribution and dispatch centre in Thiruvananthapuram, witnessed the dispatch of polling parties and grand preparations ahead of poll day," the ECI wrote.

In another post, ECI stated that "International delegates from 5 countries under the International Election Visitors' Programme #IEVP arrive in Kochi to witness the Kerala Polls."

Observations in Assam

Meanwhile, a team of seven delegates also witnessed the dispatch of polling parties to their respective polling stations and the preparations in Assam's Kamrup district ahead of the assembly polls.

"International delegates from 7 countries under the International Election Visitors' Programme visited the distribution and dispatch centre in #Kamrup district, witnessing the dispatch of polling parties and the grand preparations ahead of poll day," the ECI wrote in a post.

"International delegates as part of #IEVP, visited the Distribution & Dispatch Centre in Kamrup (Metro), witnessing the dispatch of polling parties to their respective polling stations with EVMs, VVPATs, and other polling materials," it wrote in another.

Delegation Arrives in Puducherry

Additionally, Delegates from six countries also arrived in Puducherry to witness the assembly polls.

"International delegates from 6 countries under the International Election Visitors' Programme #IEVP arrive in Puducherry to witness the Puducherry Polls," the ECI wrote on X.

High-Stakes Single-Phase Polls

The states of Keralam and Assam, along with Puducherry, are up for high-stakes polls to elect the Members of the Legislative Assemblies.

Voting for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry will be conducted in a single phase on Thursday. (ANI)