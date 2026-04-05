Delhi has banned the direct sale of LPG cylinders from warehouses to ensure a smooth supply and expanded the availability of 5kg cylinders. Migrant workers, students, and daily-wagers can now get these with just a valid ID and a self-declaration letter.

To ensure a smooth supply of LPG, the direct sale of cylinders from warehouses has been prohibited in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday.

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Additionally, the availability of 5 kg LPG cylinders has been significantly expanded, the CMO stated.

Relief for Migrants with 5kg LPG Cylinders

Earlier, in a relief move for migrant workers, students and daily-wage earners, the government has allowed the sale of 5-kilogram Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders without requiring address proof. People can now get these cylinders from authorised distributors by showing only a valid ID card.

Chandra Prakash, President of the All India LPG Distributors Federation, welcomed the decision and called it "a good gesture" for vulnerable sections.

"FTL connections can be given to needy and migrant workers who are not able to avail a domestic new connection," he said, adding that "migrant maids, daily-wage labourers, students, and professionals who lack a permanent address can now access cooking fuel without bureaucratic hurdles."

He said migrants who face difficulty in cooking for themselves or their families can visit the nearest LPG distributor with a valid ID and a self-declaration letter. The letter should state that they live in the area and will use the cylinder only for cooking purposes. The facility is also available for migrant students and professionals who do not have an existing LPG connection.

Centre Assures Stable Supply, Urges Against Panic

Meanwhile, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said it is closely monitoring the situation and has taken several steps to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply and the smooth functioning of key sectors.

"Govt. is making all efforts to ensure availability of Petrol, Diesel and LPG, and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol and diesel as well as unnecessary booking of LPG," the ministry said in an update.

Digital Booking Encouraged

To reduce crowds at LPG agencies, the government has asked consumers to use digital platforms for bookings. "For LPG, citizens are requested to use digital modes for booking of LPG cylinders and avoid visiting LPG distributors unless necessary," the ministry said.

The government said LPG supply across the country remains stable, with no reports of shortages. "No reported dry-out at LPG distributorships," the ministry said, adding that "more than 51 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered yesterday."