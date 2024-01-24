Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Unreasonable for wives to insist on living apart from elderly in-laws': Jharkhand HC

    Examining oral evidence, the court found that the wife voluntarily left the matrimonial house due to her reluctance to care for her elderly in-laws. The husband's suit for judicial separation aimed to keep his wife with him, highlighting her adamant stance on living separately without reasonable cause in her parental house.

    Unreasonable for wives to insist on living apart from elderly in-laws: Jharkhand HC AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    The Jharkhand High Court has emphasized the cultural practice and obligation for Indian women to serve elderly mothers-in-law or grandmothers-in-law. The court highlighted the unreasonableness of a wife insisting on living separately from such in-laws. The observations were made while partially allowing a Criminal Revision plea filed by a husband challenging an order to pay maintenance to his wife and minor son.

    In this case, the wife left the matrimonial house in June 2018 and refused to return, prompting the husband to file a suit for judicial separation. The husband asserted that his wife did not want to fulfill the duty of caring for his old-aged mother and maternal grandmother and pressured him to live separately.

    Uttar Pradesh witnesses second day of devotee surge at Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Officials stress on safety

    Examining oral evidence, the court found that the wife voluntarily left the matrimonial house due to her reluctance to care for her elderly in-laws. The husband's suit for judicial separation aimed to keep his wife with him, highlighting her adamant stance on living separately without reasonable cause in her parental house.

    Referring to Supreme Court precedent in Narendra Vs. K. Meena (2016), which defined persistent efforts to separate the husband from the family as 'cruelty,' the court concluded that the wife's separate residence without reasonable cause made her ineligible for maintenance under Section 125 (4) CrPC.

    The court also emphasized the wife's obligation to serve her husband's mother and maternal grandmother, discouraging unreasonable demands for separate living.

    Mumbai Mira Road clashes: Police warn social media admins against sharing content

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: The story of Omana and Shanmukhan will leave you in tears palakkad family in distress anr

    Kerala: The story of Omana and Shanmukhan will leave you in tears

    Kerala: Students, teachers of St Mary's School in Ernakulam invited to attend Republic Day Parade rkn

    Kerala: Students, teachers of St Mary's School in Ernakulam invited to attend Republic Day Parade

    Northern Karnataka farmer donates 91,000 to Ayodhya Ram Mandir amid severe drought

    Northern Karnataka farmer donates Rs.91,000 to Ayodhya Ram Mandir amid severe drought

    Uttar Pradesh witnesses second day of devotee surge at Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Officials stress on safety AJR

    Uttar Pradesh witnesses second day of devotee surge at Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Officials stress on safety

    National Girl Child Day 2024: Top 5 scholarships transforming the future of Indian female students snt

    National Girl Child Day 2024: Top 5 scholarships transforming the future of Indian female students

    Recent Stories

    India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; Reports rkn

    India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; Reports

    OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R Which is a BETTER smartphone for you gcw

    OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Which is a BETTER smartphone for you?

    Kerala: The story of Omana and Shanmukhan will leave you in tears palakkad family in distress anr

    Kerala: The story of Omana and Shanmukhan will leave you in tears

    India Russia forge digital economy partnership, accelerating BRICS currency ambitions snt

    India, Russia forge digital economy partnership, accelerating BRICS currency ambitions

    Interim Budget 2024: Six key sectors to look out for AJR

    Interim Budget 2024: Six key sectors to look out for

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon