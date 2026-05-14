A massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Dewas, MP, killed two people and injured 15. Seriously injured victims were moved to hospitals in Indore. CM Mohan Yadav has announced financial assistance and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

After people injured in firecracker factory explosion incident in Dewas district were referred to Indore for Medical assistance, Dewas SDM Abhishek Sharma reached the hospital and reviewed the medical arrangements and treatment being provided to the patients.

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A massive explosion occurred at a firecracker factory following a fire incident in Tonkkala Village, Dewas district on Thursday morning, leaving two people dead while 15 sustained injuries. A total of four people were referred to Indore for treatment. Of them, three of them are admitted to the burn unit of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital while one is undergoing treatment at Choithram Hospital.

SDM Reviews Arrangements

"The accident that just happened in Tonk Kala in Dewas, the seriously injured have been referred from Dewas. Three of them have been referred to MY Hospital. I have reached here to see them and their treatment arrangement here at the hospital. Three patients are undergoing treatment in the burn unit of MY Hospital and one patient has just been referred to Choithram Hospital," SDM Sharma told ANI.

He added that some patients were being treated in Dewas as well. A total of four patients were referred here in Indore. All the patients who were at the scene have been evacuated and taken to the hospital.

Victims in Serious Condition

On the other hand, Superintendent of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital Indore, Dr Ashok Yadav said, "This is a very sad incident and many people have been injured there, out of which 3 patients have been transferred here and their condition is also very serious. We received information from the burn unit in charge that there are around 80-90 percent burns. Our complete team is engaged in providing the treatment to patients referred here. All the three patients admitted here are male. According to the news we have received... there is a possibility of more patients coming."

Eyewitness Alleges Negligence

Meanwhile, an eyewitness Naveen Kumar claimed negligence during gunpowder-related work at the site and the fire broke out as proper cooling measures were not observed.

"Gunpowder work was going on there, and due to the negligence of the cleaning staff, a fire broke out there. The cleaning worker didn't spray water on the area, and due to the sun, it caught fire. 15-20 people were there who got injured...My brother and two other friends are admitted here at MY hospital and rest people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals," the eyewitness said.

CM Orders Inquiry, Announces Aid

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident, announced financial assistance to the victims and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"The news of multiple casualties in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Tonkkala area of Dewas district is heart-rending. I have directed the district in-charge and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, the Home Secretary, and senior officials to reach the incident site immediately. Orders have also been issued for an inquiry into the incident," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

He further added, "Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the state government and to ensure free treatment for the injured. I pray to Baba Mahakal for peace to the departed souls, provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss, and speedy recovery of those injured in the accident."