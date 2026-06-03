Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over a fatal accident near Devprayag on the Char Dham Yatra route. He has assured all support for the injured and the victims' families, while rescue operations are underway on a war footing.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep grief over the tragic vehicle accident near Devprayag on the Char Dham Yatra route. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the pilgrims and passengers who lost their lives in the mishap and prayed for peace for the departed souls.

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The Chief Minister also prayed for strength and courage for the bereaved families to endure this immense loss. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected people.

He directed officials to ensure that there is no shortfall in the treatment of the injured and that they receive the best possible medical care.

Rescue Operations Underway on War Footing

The Chief Minister stated that immediately after receiving information about the accident, the administration, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other concerned agencies were mobilised for rescue and relief operations. Relief and rescue efforts are being carried out on a war footing at the accident site.

He further said that an intensive search and rescue operation is underway to trace the missing persons. Officials have been instructed to expedite relief and rescue efforts and provide all necessary assistance to the affected families.

The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation and receiving regular updates from the administration.

Dhami said that the state government stands firmly with the affected families during this difficult time and is ensuring that relief and rescue operations are conducted on the highest priority basis with utmost sensitivity and commitment.

Car Plunges into Gorge

Earlier today, a car plunged into a gorge on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway in Devprayag, Tehri Garhwal district, Officials said.

District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt said, "Three teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Srinagar, Byasi, and Dhalwala have been dispatched to the spot. The Devprayag police team and the local revenue official (Patwari) have already reached the site. Police and SDRF personnel are currently conducting a search operation to locate the vehicle." (ANI)